FIFA 22: The top dribblers in this year's game are revealed
By Mark White
FIFA 22's best dribblers have been unveiled - and it's the likely lads with the best stats
EA Sports have announced the top dribblers on FIFA 22, out on October 1.
It's a one-two-three for PSG, who have their star-studded front three in gold, silver and bronze positions. Lionel Messi is no.1 on the list, followed by Neymar at no.2 and Kylian Mbappe in third.
Bernardo Silva is the highest-rated Premier League dribbler on the game, while Jadon Sancho is the highest-rated English player.
FIFA 22's top dribblers
- Messi – 95 (PSG)
- Neymar Jr – 94 (PSG)
- Mbappé – 92 (PSG)
- Silva – 91 (Manchester City)
- Sancho – 91 (Manchester United)
- Verratti – 91 (PSG)
- Mahrez – 90 (Manchester City)
- Salah – 90 (Liverpool)
- Thiago – 90 (Liverpool)
