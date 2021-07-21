FIFA 22: Career Mode set to get Create A Club feature

Career Mode in FIFA 22 is set for an exciting new feature, with Create A Club set to debut in the new game, out this autumn.

While it's been possible to create a player for Career Mode for a long time now, the ability to create a club hasn't been available since the early versions of the game. This is set to be one of the biggest revamps of the feature in years, as a result.

PREORDER THE GAME Preorder FIFA 22 from Amazon

Pro Clubs allows you to create your own side too - as does FIFA Ultimate Team - but this is the first time that you will get to make a fictional side in this particular mode.

MORE FIFA NEWS (Image credit: EA Sports) FIFA 22 NEWS Pre-order now – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

"Live out your football dreams in FIFA 22 Career Mode," EA tease, "As you create a club and lead them from relegation candidates to global giants, and enjoy an overhauled Player Career experience that gives you more ways to progress, achieve, and immerse yourself in your Pro’s journey through the game."

Last season, FIFA 21 introduced brand new features for Career Mode, including an Interactive Sim - which enabled players to jump into games for specific moments, such as penalties - and improved player development and AI tweaks. With Career Mode often left as one of the more untouchable areas of the game, fans are always keen to see what kind of updates will come in that part of the game.

FIFA 22 What is Hypermotion? Everything you need to know about EA Sports’ new gameplay explained

FIFA 22 New FUT icon cards revealed ahead of the new game