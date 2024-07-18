FIFA World Rankings in full: Where every country ranks in world football

Argentina are the World Cup holders - but are they ranked number one by FIFA?

Ah, the FIFA World Rankings. It’s the subject of pub discussions all over the planet - just who is the best international team in the world?

Every four years we get a World Cup to determine who the planet’s best team is. But what about those teams who peak between competitions or fall victim to a shock result during the tournament?

With this in mind, FIFA created a World Ranking system in 1992, designed not only to settle these arguments and reward the best and most consistent teams but also to give smaller nations an idea of where they rank on the global scene and mark their progress. Here’s a closer look at how these rankings work and how they currently look.

Who is top of the current FIFA World Rankings?

Given that they followed up their 2022 World Cup victory by winning the Copa America this month, it should be little surprise that Argentina top the rankings, just as they have done since overtaking Brazil in April 2023.

Spain are the big movers in the top ten, as their Euro 2024 win has seen them move up five places to number three, although they remain behind France, who have held on to their place at number two. England's run to the Euro 2024 has seen them move up a place to number four, while Belgium's latest tournament disappointment sees them fall two spots to number five.

Brazil are also down two places after their Copa America quarter-final exit this summer. They sit at number six, one spot ahead of the unchanged Netherlands. Portgual have fallen a couple of spots and are currently ranked eighth, while Colombia's run to the Copa America final has seen them rise up three places to number nine. Croatia round out the top ten, one spot down.

The rankings in full

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Country Change Previous Points 1 Argentina - 1 1,887.08 (+26.94) 2 France - 2 1,847.42 (+9.95) 3 Spain ↑5 8 1,820.39 (+90.47) 4 England ↑1 5 1,803.07 (+15.19) 5 Belgium ↓2 3 1,798.40 (+0.42) 6 Brazil ↓2 4 1,785.52 (-6.33) 7 Netherlands - 7 1,747.95 (+1.29) 8 Portugal ↓2 6 1,731.95 (-15.09) 9 Colombia ↑3 12 1,726.55 (+57.11) 10 Croatia ↓1 9 1,717.70 (-10.60) 11 Uruguay ↑3 14 1,713.24 (+49.80) 12 Italy ↓2 10 1,707.43 (-16.94) 13 Germany ↑3 16 1,674.78 (+28.00) 14 Morocco ↓2 12 1,669.44 15 USA ↓4 11 1,641.84 (-34.68) 16 Switzerland ↑3 19 1,640.84 (+23.60) 17 Mexico ↓2 15 1,635.06 (-17.27) 18 Japan ↓1 17 1,628.81 19 Senegal ↓1 18 1,623.34 20 Denmark ↑1 21 1,613.02 (+2.26) 21 IR Iran ↓1 20 1,611.16 22 Austria ↑3 25 1,600.01 (+39.98) 23 Ukraine ↑1 24 1,586.77 (+21.40) 24 Korea Republic ↓2 22 1,572.87 25 Australia ↓2 23 1,571.29 26 Poland - 26 1,533.94 (-7.55) 27 Hungary - 27 1,532.41 (+3.41) 28 Ecuador ↑2 30 1,529.04 (+11.50) 29 Türkiye ↑13 42 1,522.61 (+29.23) 30 Sweden ↓2 28 1,522.19 31 Wales ↓2 29 1,521.40 32 Serbia - 32 1,515.39 (+0.63) 33 Russia - 33 1,506.58 34 Panama ↑9 43 1,505.10 (+23.00) 35 Qatar - 35 1,504.06 36 Egypt - 36 1,502.34 37 Venezuela ↑17 54 1,501.41 (+59.12) 38 Côte d'Ivoire ↓1 37 1,499.69 39 Nigeria ↓1 38 1,498.93 40 Canada ↑8 48 1,494.60 (+32.86) 41 Tunisia - 41 1,494.06 42 Chile ↓2 40 1,489.44 (-6.69) 43 Peru ↓12 31 1,488.27 (-26.74) 44 Scotland ↓5 39 1,484.12 (-13.06) 45 Czechia ↓11 34 1,482.73 (-23.50) 46 Algeria ↓2 44 1,474.13 47 Costa Rica ↑5 52 1,469.57 (+15.37) 48 Norway ↓2 46 1,466.48 49 Cameroon - 49 1,458.47 50 Mali - 50 1,456.74 51 Greece - 51 1,455.95 52 Romania ↓5 47 1,454.74 (-7.61) 53 Slovakia ↓8 45 1,453.55 (-14.22) 54 Slovenia ↑3 57 1,451.53 (+21.79) 55 Iraq - 55 1,433.07 56 Saudi Arabia - 56 1,431.30 57 South Africa ↑2 59 1,415.15 (-1.51) 58 Republic of Ireland ↑2 60 1,403.84 59 Jamaica ↓6 53 1,401.51 (-41.31) 60 Congo DR ↑1 61 1,400.93 61 Uzbekistan ↑1 62 1,397.41 62 Paraguay ↓4 58 1,394.23 (-32.88) 63 Finland - 63 1,393.40 64 Albania ↑2 66 1,382.55 (+3.15) 65 Ghana ↓1 64 1,381.25 66 Cabo Verde ↓1 65 1,380.53 67 Burkina Faso - 67 1,375.16 68 Jordan - 68 1,374.13 69 Georgia ↑5 74 1,373.38 (+34.47) 70 United Arab Emirates ↓1 69 1,368.84 71 Iceland ↓1 70 1,353.48 72 North Macedonia ↓1 71 1,348.63 73 Montenegro ↓1 72 1,345.02 74 Northern Ireland ↓1 73 1,341.33 75 Bosnia and Herzegovina - 75 1,332.30 76 Oman - 76 1,326.18 77 Guinea - 77 1,324.80 78 Honduras - 78 1,313.05 79 Israel - 79 1,312.54 80 El Salvador - 80 1,303.65 81 Bahrain - 81 1,302.86 82 Bulgaria - 82 1,295.50 83 Gabon - 83 1,288.45 84 Luxembourg ↑1 85 1,276.73 85 Haiti ↑1 86 1,274.46 86 Curaçao ↑1 87 1,272.71 87 China PR ↑1 88 1,267.51 88 Equatorial Guinea ↑1 89 1,260.50 89 Bolivia ↓5 84 1,259.50 (-22.93) 90 Angola ↑2 92 1,255.65 (+6.71) 91 Benin - 91 1,254.18 92 Zambia ↓2 90 1,249.54 (-8.86) 93 Syria - 93 1,246.68 94 Uganda - 94 1,242.96 95 Aotearoa New Zealand ↑12 107 1,231.38 (+33.70) 96 Palestine ↓1 95 1,231.25 97 Armenia ↓1 96 1,230.79 98 Namibia ↓1 97 1,220.17 (+0.34) 99 Belarus ↓1 98 1,219.78 100 Trinidad and Tobago ↓1 99 1,219.44 101 Thailand ↓1 100 1,218.56 102 Kyrgyz Republic ↓1 101 1,213.58 103 Tajikistan ↓1 102 1,212.41 104 Mozambique ↓1 103 1,207.63 (+1.81) 105 Madagascar ↓1 104 1,203.66 106 Kosovo ↓1 105 1,203.16 107 Guatemala ↓1 106 1,199.21 108 Kenya - 108 1,197.73 (+2.28) 109 Kazakhstan - 109 1,193.62 110 Korea DPR - 110 1,183.96 111 Azerbaijan - 111 1,179.88 112 Mauritania - 112 1,177.50 113 Congo - 113 1,176.45 114 Tanzania - 114 1,174.99 115 Guinea-Bissau - 115 1,168.49 116 Vietnam - 116 1,168.02 117 Lebanon - 117 1,167.64 118 Libya - 118 1,165.73 119 Comoros - 119 1,159.84 (+1.13) 120 Togo - 120 1,158.70 121 Sudan - 121 1,152.29 122 Sierra Leone - 122 1,149.40 123 Estonia - 123 1,146.47 124 India - 124 1,139.39 125 Malawi - 125 1,137.83 126 Cyprus - 126 1,136.78 127 Central African Republic - 127 1,129.30 128 Zimbabwe ↑1 129 1,126.15 (+3.61) 129 Niger ↓1 128 1,125.50 130 Nicaragua - 130 1,119.88 131 Rwanda - 131 1,114.15 132 The Gambia - 132 1,112.55 133 Solomon Islands - 133 1,111.02 134 Indonesia - 134 1,108.73 135 Malaysia - 135 1,107.58 136 Lithuania - 136 1,100.66 137 Kuwait - 137 1,098.42 138 Latvia - 138 1,095.98 139 Faroe Islands - 139 1,093.70 140 Burundi - 140 1,091.24 141 Suriname - 141 1,087.77 142 Liberia - 142 1,067.05 143 Ethiopia - 143 1,066.16 144 Turkmenistan - 144 1,065.42 145 Botswana - 145 1,063.63 (-0.56) 146 St Kitts and Nevis - 146 1,059.53 147 Philippines - 147 1,053.03 148 Antigua and Barbuda - 148 1,052.80 149 Lesotho - 149 1,046.55 (-4.28) 150 Dominican Republic - 150 1,045.64 151 Afghanistan - 151 1,034.37 152 Moldova - 152 1,033.75 153 Guyana - 153 1,026.61 154 Eswatini - 154 1,025.28 (+0.10) 155 Yemen - 155 1,021.24 156 Puerto Rico - 156 1,020.22 157 Fiji ↑9 166 1,016.69 (+32.88) 158 Hong Kong, China ↓1 157 1,011.91 159 New Caledonia ↓1 158 1,008.92 160 Singapore ↓1 159 1,008.26 161 Maldives ↓1 160 1,003.48 162 Tahiti ↓1 161 1,002.86 (+3.38) 163 Papua New Guinea ↑2 165 1,000.61 (+15.29) 164 Andorra ↓2 162 996.05 165 Chinese Taipei ↓2 163 991.34 166 Myanmar ↓2 164 988.98 167 Vanuatu ↑3 170 983.87 (+11.73) 168 South Sudan ↓1 167 980.02 169 St Lucia ↓1 168 979.57 170 Cuba ↓1 169 975.01 171 Bermuda - 171 971.15 172 Malta - 172 970.62 173 Grenada - 173 953.67 174 St Vincent and the Grenadines - 174 938.4 175 Nepal - 175 935.93 176 Montserrat - 176 934.46 177 Barbados - 177 932.64 178 Chad - 178 929.97 179 Mauritius - 179 927.94 180 Cambodia - 180 924.52 181 Dominica ↑1 182 912.93 182 Bhutan ↑1 183 904.1 183 Belize ↑1 184 901.43 184 Bangladesh ↑1 185 896.67 185 Macau ↑1 186 896.62 186 Cook Islands ↑1 187 896.59 187 American Samoa ↑1 188 890.97 188 Samoa ↓7 181 890.34 (-30.20) 189 Laos - 189 889.62 190 Mongolia - 190 884.92 191 Brunei Darussalam - 191 881.73 192 São Tomé and Príncipe - 192 878.09 193 Djibouti - 193 875.13 194 Aruba - 194 873.9 195 Cayman Islands - 195 865.34 196 Timor-Leste - 196 843.4 197 Pakistan - 197 842.59 198 Gibraltar - 198 836.14 199 Liechtenstein - 199 835.83 200 Tonga - 200 833.12 201 Seychelles - 201 831.19 (-0.77) 202 Somalia - 202 829.81 203 Bahamas - 203 823.58 204 Guam - 204 821.91 205 Sri Lanka - 205 820.32 206 Turks and Caicos Islands - 206 817.03 207 British Virgin Islands - 207 801.29 208 US Virgin Islands - 208 797.29 209 Anguilla - 209 779.86 210 San Marino - 210 739.64

FAQs

What is the FIFA World Ranking? Simply put, the FIFA World Ranking is how football's governing body rank each and every one of their national teams. It was first introduced in 1992 and a total of eight teams have held the number one position during this time: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Spain's Euro 2024 win has seen them rise up the rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

How are the FIFA World Rankings decided? The FIFA World Rankings use a points system to order the teams, with points awarded based on results from FIFA-recognised full international matches. It has evolved over time since 1992, with the current ELO rating system coming in from August 2018. This system takes into account a number of factors, including results, match types, performance, home advantage and strength of opponents in an effort to give the fairest ranking possible.

Where are England in the FIFA World Rankings? After their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, England sit fourth in the current FIFA World Rankings. That puts them one place below their Spanish conquerers and one above of Brazil who suffered a disappointing Copa America. England are yet to top the ranking, with their highest position being third, which they have achieved in 2012, 2021 and 2023. Their lowest was a woeful 27th in February 1996.

