FIFA World Rankings in full: Where every country ranks in world football
We dive into the FIFA World Rankings to see exactly how they work and who is top of the pile
Ah, the FIFA World Rankings. It’s the subject of pub discussions all over the planet - just who is the best international team in the world?
Every four years we get a World Cup to determine who the planet’s best team is. But what about those teams who peak between competitions or fall victim to a shock result during the tournament?
With this in mind, FIFA created a World Ranking system in 1992, designed not only to settle these arguments and reward the best and most consistent teams but also to give smaller nations an idea of where they rank on the global scene and mark their progress. Here’s a closer look at how these rankings work and how they currently look.
Who is top of the current FIFA World Rankings?
Given that they followed up their 2022 World Cup victory by winning the Copa America this month, it should be little surprise that Argentina top the rankings, just as they have done since overtaking Brazil in April 2023.
Spain are the big movers in the top ten, as their Euro 2024 win has seen them move up five places to number three, although they remain behind France, who have held on to their place at number two. England's run to the Euro 2024 has seen them move up a place to number four, while Belgium's latest tournament disappointment sees them fall two spots to number five.
Brazil are also down two places after their Copa America quarter-final exit this summer. They sit at number six, one spot ahead of the unchanged Netherlands. Portgual have fallen a couple of spots and are currently ranked eighth, while Colombia's run to the Copa America final has seen them rise up three places to number nine. Croatia round out the top ten, one spot down.
The rankings in full
|Rank
|Country
|Change
|Previous
|Points
|1
|Argentina
|-
|1
|1,887.08 (+26.94)
|2
|France
|-
|2
|1,847.42 (+9.95)
|3
|Spain
|↑5
|8
|1,820.39 (+90.47)
|4
|England
|↑1
|5
|1,803.07 (+15.19)
|5
|Belgium
|↓2
|3
|1,798.40 (+0.42)
|6
|Brazil
|↓2
|4
|1,785.52 (-6.33)
|7
|Netherlands
|-
|7
|1,747.95 (+1.29)
|8
|Portugal
|↓2
|6
|1,731.95 (-15.09)
|9
|Colombia
|↑3
|12
|1,726.55 (+57.11)
|10
|Croatia
|↓1
|9
|1,717.70 (-10.60)
|11
|Uruguay
|↑3
|14
|1,713.24 (+49.80)
|12
|Italy
|↓2
|10
|1,707.43 (-16.94)
|13
|Germany
|↑3
|16
|1,674.78 (+28.00)
|14
|Morocco
|↓2
|12
|1,669.44
|15
|USA
|↓4
|11
|1,641.84 (-34.68)
|16
|Switzerland
|↑3
|19
|1,640.84 (+23.60)
|17
|Mexico
|↓2
|15
|1,635.06 (-17.27)
|18
|Japan
|↓1
|17
|1,628.81
|19
|Senegal
|↓1
|18
|1,623.34
|20
|Denmark
|↑1
|21
|1,613.02 (+2.26)
|21
|IR Iran
|↓1
|20
|1,611.16
|22
|Austria
|↑3
|25
|1,600.01 (+39.98)
|23
|Ukraine
|↑1
|24
|1,586.77 (+21.40)
|24
|Korea Republic
|↓2
|22
|1,572.87
|25
|Australia
|↓2
|23
|1,571.29
|26
|Poland
|-
|26
|1,533.94 (-7.55)
|27
|Hungary
|-
|27
|1,532.41 (+3.41)
|28
|Ecuador
|↑2
|30
|1,529.04 (+11.50)
|29
|Türkiye
|↑13
|42
|1,522.61 (+29.23)
|30
|Sweden
|↓2
|28
|1,522.19
|31
|Wales
|↓2
|29
|1,521.40
|32
|Serbia
|-
|32
|1,515.39 (+0.63)
|33
|Russia
|-
|33
|1,506.58
|34
|Panama
|↑9
|43
|1,505.10 (+23.00)
|35
|Qatar
|-
|35
|1,504.06
|36
|Egypt
|-
|36
|1,502.34
|37
|Venezuela
|↑17
|54
|1,501.41 (+59.12)
|38
|Côte d'Ivoire
|↓1
|37
|1,499.69
|39
|Nigeria
|↓1
|38
|1,498.93
|40
|Canada
|↑8
|48
|1,494.60 (+32.86)
|41
|Tunisia
|-
|41
|1,494.06
|42
|Chile
|↓2
|40
|1,489.44 (-6.69)
|43
|Peru
|↓12
|31
|1,488.27 (-26.74)
|44
|Scotland
|↓5
|39
|1,484.12 (-13.06)
|45
|Czechia
|↓11
|34
|1,482.73 (-23.50)
|46
|Algeria
|↓2
|44
|1,474.13
|47
|Costa Rica
|↑5
|52
|1,469.57 (+15.37)
|48
|Norway
|↓2
|46
|1,466.48
|49
|Cameroon
|-
|49
|1,458.47
|50
|Mali
|-
|50
|1,456.74
|51
|Greece
|-
|51
|1,455.95
|52
|Romania
|↓5
|47
|1,454.74 (-7.61)
|53
|Slovakia
|↓8
|45
|1,453.55 (-14.22)
|54
|Slovenia
|↑3
|57
|1,451.53 (+21.79)
|55
|Iraq
|-
|55
|1,433.07
|56
|Saudi Arabia
|-
|56
|1,431.30
|57
|South Africa
|↑2
|59
|1,415.15 (-1.51)
|58
|Republic of Ireland
|↑2
|60
|1,403.84
|59
|Jamaica
|↓6
|53
|1,401.51 (-41.31)
|60
|Congo DR
|↑1
|61
|1,400.93
|61
|Uzbekistan
|↑1
|62
|1,397.41
|62
|Paraguay
|↓4
|58
|1,394.23 (-32.88)
|63
|Finland
|-
|63
|1,393.40
|64
|Albania
|↑2
|66
|1,382.55 (+3.15)
|65
|Ghana
|↓1
|64
|1,381.25
|66
|Cabo Verde
|↓1
|65
|1,380.53
|67
|Burkina Faso
|-
|67
|1,375.16
|68
|Jordan
|-
|68
|1,374.13
|69
|Georgia
|↑5
|74
|1,373.38 (+34.47)
|70
|United Arab Emirates
|↓1
|69
|1,368.84
|71
|Iceland
|↓1
|70
|1,353.48
|72
|North Macedonia
|↓1
|71
|1,348.63
|73
|Montenegro
|↓1
|72
|1,345.02
|74
|Northern Ireland
|↓1
|73
|1,341.33
|75
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|-
|75
|1,332.30
|76
|Oman
|-
|76
|1,326.18
|77
|Guinea
|-
|77
|1,324.80
|78
|Honduras
|-
|78
|1,313.05
|79
|Israel
|-
|79
|1,312.54
|80
|El Salvador
|-
|80
|1,303.65
|81
|Bahrain
|-
|81
|1,302.86
|82
|Bulgaria
|-
|82
|1,295.50
|83
|Gabon
|-
|83
|1,288.45
|84
|Luxembourg
|↑1
|85
|1,276.73
|85
|Haiti
|↑1
|86
|1,274.46
|86
|Curaçao
|↑1
|87
|1,272.71
|87
|China PR
|↑1
|88
|1,267.51
|88
|Equatorial Guinea
|↑1
|89
|1,260.50
|89
|Bolivia
|↓5
|84
|1,259.50 (-22.93)
|90
|Angola
|↑2
|92
|1,255.65 (+6.71)
|91
|Benin
|-
|91
|1,254.18
|92
|Zambia
|↓2
|90
|1,249.54 (-8.86)
|93
|Syria
|-
|93
|1,246.68
|94
|Uganda
|-
|94
|1,242.96
|95
|Aotearoa New Zealand
|↑12
|107
|1,231.38 (+33.70)
|96
|Palestine
|↓1
|95
|1,231.25
|97
|Armenia
|↓1
|96
|1,230.79
|98
|Namibia
|↓1
|97
|1,220.17 (+0.34)
|99
|Belarus
|↓1
|98
|1,219.78
|100
|Trinidad and Tobago
|↓1
|99
|1,219.44
|101
|Thailand
|↓1
|100
|1,218.56
|102
|Kyrgyz Republic
|↓1
|101
|1,213.58
|103
|Tajikistan
|↓1
|102
|1,212.41
|104
|Mozambique
|↓1
|103
|1,207.63 (+1.81)
|105
|Madagascar
|↓1
|104
|1,203.66
|106
|Kosovo
|↓1
|105
|1,203.16
|107
|Guatemala
|↓1
|106
|1,199.21
|108
|Kenya
|-
|108
|1,197.73 (+2.28)
|109
|Kazakhstan
|-
|109
|1,193.62
|110
|Korea DPR
|-
|110
|1,183.96
|111
|Azerbaijan
|-
|111
|1,179.88
|112
|Mauritania
|-
|112
|1,177.50
|113
|Congo
|-
|113
|1,176.45
|114
|Tanzania
|-
|114
|1,174.99
|115
|Guinea-Bissau
|-
|115
|1,168.49
|116
|Vietnam
|-
|116
|1,168.02
|117
|Lebanon
|-
|117
|1,167.64
|118
|Libya
|-
|118
|1,165.73
|119
|Comoros
|-
|119
|1,159.84 (+1.13)
|120
|Togo
|-
|120
|1,158.70
|121
|Sudan
|-
|121
|1,152.29
|122
|Sierra Leone
|-
|122
|1,149.40
|123
|Estonia
|-
|123
|1,146.47
|124
|India
|-
|124
|1,139.39
|125
|Malawi
|-
|125
|1,137.83
|126
|Cyprus
|-
|126
|1,136.78
|127
|Central African Republic
|-
|127
|1,129.30
|128
|Zimbabwe
|↑1
|129
|1,126.15 (+3.61)
|129
|Niger
|↓1
|128
|1,125.50
|130
|Nicaragua
|-
|130
|1,119.88
|131
|Rwanda
|-
|131
|1,114.15
|132
|The Gambia
|-
|132
|1,112.55
|133
|Solomon Islands
|-
|133
|1,111.02
|134
|Indonesia
|-
|134
|1,108.73
|135
|Malaysia
|-
|135
|1,107.58
|136
|Lithuania
|-
|136
|1,100.66
|137
|Kuwait
|-
|137
|1,098.42
|138
|Latvia
|-
|138
|1,095.98
|139
|Faroe Islands
|-
|139
|1,093.70
|140
|Burundi
|-
|140
|1,091.24
|141
|Suriname
|-
|141
|1,087.77
|142
|Liberia
|-
|142
|1,067.05
|143
|Ethiopia
|-
|143
|1,066.16
|144
|Turkmenistan
|-
|144
|1,065.42
|145
|Botswana
|-
|145
|1,063.63 (-0.56)
|146
|St Kitts and Nevis
|-
|146
|1,059.53
|147
|Philippines
|-
|147
|1,053.03
|148
|Antigua and Barbuda
|-
|148
|1,052.80
|149
|Lesotho
|-
|149
|1,046.55 (-4.28)
|150
|Dominican Republic
|-
|150
|1,045.64
|151
|Afghanistan
|-
|151
|1,034.37
|152
|Moldova
|-
|152
|1,033.75
|153
|Guyana
|-
|153
|1,026.61
|154
|Eswatini
|-
|154
|1,025.28 (+0.10)
|155
|Yemen
|-
|155
|1,021.24
|156
|Puerto Rico
|-
|156
|1,020.22
|157
|Fiji
|↑9
|166
|1,016.69 (+32.88)
|158
|Hong Kong, China
|↓1
|157
|1,011.91
|159
|New Caledonia
|↓1
|158
|1,008.92
|160
|Singapore
|↓1
|159
|1,008.26
|161
|Maldives
|↓1
|160
|1,003.48
|162
|Tahiti
|↓1
|161
|1,002.86 (+3.38)
|163
|Papua New Guinea
|↑2
|165
|1,000.61 (+15.29)
|164
|Andorra
|↓2
|162
|996.05
|165
|Chinese Taipei
|↓2
|163
|991.34
|166
|Myanmar
|↓2
|164
|988.98
|167
|Vanuatu
|↑3
|170
|983.87 (+11.73)
|168
|South Sudan
|↓1
|167
|980.02
|169
|St Lucia
|↓1
|168
|979.57
|170
|Cuba
|↓1
|169
|975.01
|171
|Bermuda
|-
|171
|971.15
|172
|Malta
|-
|172
|970.62
|173
|Grenada
|-
|173
|953.67
|174
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|-
|174
|938.4
|175
|Nepal
|-
|175
|935.93
|176
|Montserrat
|-
|176
|934.46
|177
|Barbados
|-
|177
|932.64
|178
|Chad
|-
|178
|929.97
|179
|Mauritius
|-
|179
|927.94
|180
|Cambodia
|-
|180
|924.52
|181
|Dominica
|↑1
|182
|912.93
|182
|Bhutan
|↑1
|183
|904.1
|183
|Belize
|↑1
|184
|901.43
|184
|Bangladesh
|↑1
|185
|896.67
|185
|Macau
|↑1
|186
|896.62
|186
|Cook Islands
|↑1
|187
|896.59
|187
|American Samoa
|↑1
|188
|890.97
|188
|Samoa
|↓7
|181
|890.34 (-30.20)
|189
|Laos
|-
|189
|889.62
|190
|Mongolia
|-
|190
|884.92
|191
|Brunei Darussalam
|-
|191
|881.73
|192
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|-
|192
|878.09
|193
|Djibouti
|-
|193
|875.13
|194
|Aruba
|-
|194
|873.9
|195
|Cayman Islands
|-
|195
|865.34
|196
|Timor-Leste
|-
|196
|843.4
|197
|Pakistan
|-
|197
|842.59
|198
|Gibraltar
|-
|198
|836.14
|199
|Liechtenstein
|-
|199
|835.83
|200
|Tonga
|-
|200
|833.12
|201
|Seychelles
|-
|201
|831.19 (-0.77)
|202
|Somalia
|-
|202
|829.81
|203
|Bahamas
|-
|203
|823.58
|204
|Guam
|-
|204
|821.91
|205
|Sri Lanka
|-
|205
|820.32
|206
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|-
|206
|817.03
|207
|British Virgin Islands
|-
|207
|801.29
|208
|US Virgin Islands
|-
|208
|797.29
|209
|Anguilla
|-
|209
|779.86
|210
|San Marino
|-
|210
|739.64
FAQs
What is the FIFA World Ranking?
Simply put, the FIFA World Ranking is how football's governing body rank each and every one of their national teams. It was first introduced in 1992 and a total of eight teams have held the number one position during this time: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.
How are the FIFA World Rankings decided?
The FIFA World Rankings use a points system to order the teams, with points awarded based on results from FIFA-recognised full international matches. It has evolved over time since 1992, with the current ELO rating system coming in from August 2018. This system takes into account a number of factors, including results, match types, performance, home advantage and strength of opponents in an effort to give the fairest ranking possible.
Where are England in the FIFA World Rankings?
After their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, England sit fourth in the current FIFA World Rankings. That puts them one place below their Spanish conquerers and one above of Brazil who suffered a disappointing Copa America.
England are yet to top the ranking, with their highest position being third, which they have achieved in 2012, 2021 and 2023. Their lowest was a woeful 27th in February 1996.
