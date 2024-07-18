FIFA World Rankings in full: Where every country ranks in world football

By
published

We dive into the FIFA World Rankings to see exactly how they work and who is top of the pile

Argentina are the World Cup holders - but are they ranked number one by FIFA?
Argentina are the World Cup holders - but are they ranked number one by FIFA? (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ah, the FIFA World Rankings. It’s the subject of pub discussions all over the planet - just who is the best international team in the world?

Every four years we get a World Cup to determine who the planet’s best team is. But what about those teams who peak between competitions or fall victim to a shock result during the tournament?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankCountryChangePreviousPoints
1Argentina-11,887.08 (+26.94)
2France-21,847.42 (+9.95)
3Spain↑581,820.39 (+90.47)
4England↑151,803.07 (+15.19)
5Belgium↓231,798.40 (+0.42)
6Brazil↓241,785.52 (-6.33)
7Netherlands-71,747.95 (+1.29)
8Portugal↓261,731.95 (-15.09)
9Colombia↑3121,726.55 (+57.11)
10Croatia↓191,717.70 (-10.60)
11Uruguay↑3141,713.24 (+49.80)
12Italy↓2101,707.43 (-16.94)
13Germany↑3161,674.78 (+28.00)
14Morocco↓2121,669.44
15USA↓4111,641.84 (-34.68)
16Switzerland↑3191,640.84 (+23.60)
17Mexico↓2151,635.06 (-17.27)
18Japan↓1171,628.81
19Senegal↓1181,623.34
20Denmark↑1211,613.02 (+2.26)
21IR Iran↓1201,611.16
22Austria↑3251,600.01 (+39.98)
23Ukraine↑1241,586.77 (+21.40)
24Korea Republic↓2221,572.87
25Australia↓2231,571.29
26Poland-261,533.94 (-7.55)
27Hungary-271,532.41 (+3.41)
28Ecuador↑2301,529.04 (+11.50)
29Türkiye↑13421,522.61 (+29.23)
30Sweden↓2281,522.19
31Wales↓2291,521.40
32Serbia-321,515.39 (+0.63)
33Russia-331,506.58
34Panama↑9431,505.10 (+23.00)
35Qatar-351,504.06
36Egypt-361,502.34
37Venezuela↑17541,501.41 (+59.12)
38Côte d'Ivoire↓1371,499.69
39Nigeria↓1381,498.93
40Canada↑8481,494.60 (+32.86)
41Tunisia-411,494.06
42Chile↓2401,489.44 (-6.69)
43Peru↓12311,488.27 (-26.74)
44Scotland↓5391,484.12 (-13.06)
45Czechia↓11341,482.73 (-23.50)
46Algeria↓2441,474.13
47Costa Rica↑5521,469.57 (+15.37)
48Norway↓2461,466.48
49Cameroon-491,458.47
50Mali-501,456.74
51Greece-511,455.95
52Romania↓5471,454.74 (-7.61)
53Slovakia↓8451,453.55 (-14.22)
54Slovenia↑3571,451.53 (+21.79)
55Iraq-551,433.07
56Saudi Arabia-561,431.30
57South Africa↑2591,415.15 (-1.51)
58Republic of Ireland↑2601,403.84
59Jamaica↓6531,401.51 (-41.31)
60Congo DR↑1611,400.93
61Uzbekistan↑1621,397.41
62Paraguay↓4581,394.23 (-32.88)
63Finland-631,393.40
64Albania↑2661,382.55 (+3.15)
65Ghana↓1641,381.25
66Cabo Verde↓1651,380.53
67Burkina Faso-671,375.16
68Jordan-681,374.13
69Georgia↑5741,373.38 (+34.47)
70United Arab Emirates↓1691,368.84
71Iceland↓1701,353.48
72North Macedonia↓1711,348.63
73Montenegro↓1721,345.02
74Northern Ireland↓1731,341.33
75Bosnia and Herzegovina-751,332.30
76Oman-761,326.18
77Guinea-771,324.80
78Honduras-781,313.05
79Israel-791,312.54
80El Salvador-801,303.65
81Bahrain-811,302.86
82Bulgaria-821,295.50
83Gabon-831,288.45
84Luxembourg↑1851,276.73
85Haiti↑1861,274.46
86Curaçao↑1871,272.71
87China PR↑1881,267.51
88Equatorial Guinea↑1891,260.50
89Bolivia↓5841,259.50 (-22.93)
90Angola↑2921,255.65 (+6.71)
91Benin-911,254.18
92Zambia↓2901,249.54 (-8.86)
93Syria-931,246.68
94Uganda-941,242.96
95Aotearoa New Zealand↑121071,231.38 (+33.70)
96Palestine↓1951,231.25
97Armenia↓1961,230.79
98Namibia↓1971,220.17 (+0.34)
99Belarus↓1981,219.78
100Trinidad and Tobago↓1991,219.44
101Thailand↓11001,218.56
102Kyrgyz Republic↓11011,213.58
103Tajikistan↓11021,212.41
104Mozambique↓11031,207.63 (+1.81)
105Madagascar↓11041,203.66
106Kosovo↓11051,203.16
107Guatemala↓11061,199.21
108Kenya-1081,197.73 (+2.28)
109Kazakhstan-1091,193.62
110Korea DPR-1101,183.96
111Azerbaijan-1111,179.88
112Mauritania-1121,177.50
113Congo-1131,176.45
114Tanzania-1141,174.99
115Guinea-Bissau-1151,168.49
116Vietnam-1161,168.02
117Lebanon-1171,167.64
118Libya-1181,165.73
119Comoros-1191,159.84 (+1.13)
120Togo-1201,158.70
121Sudan-1211,152.29
122Sierra Leone-1221,149.40
123Estonia-1231,146.47
124India-1241,139.39
125Malawi-1251,137.83
126Cyprus-1261,136.78
127Central African Republic-1271,129.30
128Zimbabwe↑11291,126.15 (+3.61)
129Niger↓11281,125.50
130Nicaragua-1301,119.88
131Rwanda-1311,114.15
132The Gambia-1321,112.55
133Solomon Islands-1331,111.02
134Indonesia-1341,108.73
135Malaysia-1351,107.58
136Lithuania-1361,100.66
137Kuwait-1371,098.42
138Latvia-1381,095.98
139Faroe Islands-1391,093.70
140Burundi-1401,091.24
141Suriname-1411,087.77
142Liberia-1421,067.05
143Ethiopia-1431,066.16
144Turkmenistan-1441,065.42
145Botswana-1451,063.63 (-0.56)
146St Kitts and Nevis-1461,059.53
147Philippines-1471,053.03
148Antigua and Barbuda-1481,052.80
149Lesotho-1491,046.55 (-4.28)
150Dominican Republic-1501,045.64
151Afghanistan-1511,034.37
152Moldova-1521,033.75
153Guyana-1531,026.61
154Eswatini-1541,025.28 (+0.10)
155Yemen-1551,021.24
156Puerto Rico-1561,020.22
157Fiji↑91661,016.69 (+32.88)
158Hong Kong, China↓11571,011.91
159New Caledonia↓11581,008.92
160Singapore↓11591,008.26
161Maldives↓11601,003.48
162Tahiti↓11611,002.86 (+3.38)
163Papua New Guinea↑21651,000.61 (+15.29)
164Andorra↓2162996.05
165Chinese Taipei↓2163991.34
166Myanmar↓2164988.98
167Vanuatu↑3170983.87 (+11.73)
168South Sudan↓1167980.02
169St Lucia↓1168979.57
170Cuba↓1169975.01
171Bermuda-171971.15
172Malta-172970.62
173Grenada-173953.67
174St Vincent and the Grenadines-174938.4
175Nepal-175935.93
176Montserrat-176934.46
177Barbados-177932.64
178Chad-178929.97
179Mauritius-179927.94
180Cambodia-180924.52
181Dominica↑1182912.93
182Bhutan↑1183904.1
183Belize↑1184901.43
184Bangladesh↑1185896.67
185Macau↑1186896.62
186Cook Islands↑1187896.59
187American Samoa↑1188890.97
188Samoa↓7181890.34 (-30.20)
189Laos-189889.62
190Mongolia-190884.92
191Brunei Darussalam-191881.73
192São Tomé and Príncipe-192878.09
193Djibouti-193875.13
194Aruba-194873.9
195Cayman Islands-195865.34
196Timor-Leste-196843.4
197Pakistan-197842.59
198Gibraltar-198836.14
199Liechtenstein-199835.83
200Tonga-200833.12
201Seychelles-201831.19 (-0.77)
202Somalia-202829.81
203Bahamas-203823.58
204Guam-204821.91
205Sri Lanka-205820.32
206Turks and Caicos Islands-206817.03
207British Virgin Islands-207801.29
208US Virgin Islands-208797.29
209Anguilla-209779.86
210San Marino-210739.64

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.