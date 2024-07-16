One candidate has already rejected England job - because he thinks it shouldn't go to a foreign manager

The England job should go to someone English – and not someone from overseas. That's according to one renowned boss who's already turned down the opportunity.

On Tuesday morning, incumbent Three Lions gaffer Gareth Southgate announced that he was to step down from the role, following Sunday's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain. Southgate has coached 102 games for England.

Speculation is already rife over who will take over, with Graham Potter and Eddie Howe leading the odds. Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, both of whom represented England during their famed Golden Generation, have been linked, too.

Eddie Howe is in the frame for the England job (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is mounting speculation, too, that an overseas coach could be hired. Jurgen Klopp is in the frame, according to a former Liverpool star, though Jose Mourinho is at Fenerbahce, now.

England have only hired two managers from abroad in their history. Sven Goran Eriksson was the first in the early 2000s when he took over from Kevin Keegan, before Fabio Capello took England to the 2010 World Cup, following Steve McLaren's disastrous reign.

VIDEO Why England Just Lost The Euro 2024 Final

Perhaps the third overseas coach could have been Arsene Wenger in another universe – but the Arsenal legend turned the job down twice. The Frenchman was actually offered the job when it came up eight years ago, prior to Southgate assuming the role.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wenger told the Telegraph in 2021 that he was offered the role in 2016. With Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein working in the FA in 2001, it's believed that he was a big proponent of the Swede taking the job, following the route his own Gunners had taken, with the FA said to be keen on Wenger himself.

Arsene Wenger has long been linked with the England job (Image credit: PA Images)

Unfortunately, Wenger has claimed in the past that he believes the role should go to someone from England. He's never ruled himself out of one taking it – but given that he's now 74 and serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, it seems as though the chance has passed him by.

“It is very important [that the manager is an Englishman], I have always said that,'” he once said. “A country like England, with a huge football passion, and as well the structure of the national team, [it] looks to me [that it] demands a guy from your own nation as the leader.”

More England stories

England Euro 2024 player ratings: Marc Guehi and Jordan Pickford good, Harry Kane and Phil Foden... not so good

Next England manager shapes up, as FA show 'serious interest' in potential Gareth Southgate successor: report

Marc Cucurella delivers brutal takedown on critical Gary Neville after Spain win Euro 2024