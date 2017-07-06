Flamengo's Leandro Damiao scores a lovely, nonchalent backheel

Damiao rose to prominence as an all-round powerhouse at Internacional. He earned himself an international call-up and subsequently moved to Santos in 2014 despite reported interest from Napoli.

The 27-year-old has had a spell at Cruzeiro and brief stint at Real Betis before joining Flamengo on loan in July 2016. Playing predominantly as their main striker, Damiao scored what proved to be the decisive goal against Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday night.

With the scores at 2-2 at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Everton (the player, not the club) sprinted down the left wing before firing a low ball into the box. Damiao was there to flick it in with an excellenty executed backheel before crashing into the post. It was worth it, though.

Flamengo won the cup tie 5-2 in the end. Take a bow, Damiao.

