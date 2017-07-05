Brazilian lower-league match goes ahead on worst pitch you'll ever see

Serra Macaense beat Queimados 4-2 in a Brazilian lower-league match at the Estádio Joaquim de Almeida Flores.

Suffice to say, though, the match perhaps shouldn't have been played considering the ball was floating more than it was rolling. But referee Pedro Goulart Martins was having none of it.

Queimados sit bottom of the Carioca 2 league on just one point after 10 games played, so the battered and bruised outfit may have felt they held an unusual advantage on their poor pitch.

Unfortunately for the hosts, they succumbed to a heavy defeat to continue a losing streak which stretches back into the previous season. Queimados's last victory came on June 12 last year.

Perhaps armbands would have helped.

