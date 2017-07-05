David Beckham inducted into PSG's online hall of fame... having played 12 games
Becks racked up two assists in a dozen matches for PSG, which naturally validates him as an all-time legend.
PSG unveiled their new club website earlier this week, and launched a brand new hall of fame section on their website.
Alongside worthy names such as Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jay-Jay Okocha and George Weah was the former England captain.
- YEAR ZERO The making of Ronaldinho (PSG, 2001/02)
Beckham joined Paris Saint-Germain at the tail end of his career in February 2013, arriving after a five-and-a-half year stint in MLS with LA Galaxy.
Beckham played his last ever professional match for the Ligue 1 side, who won the title for the first time in 19 years under Carlo Ancelotti in that campaign. In addition to his two assists, he also picked up a red card at Evian.
It's probably worth noting that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger only actually started two matches for PSG. A legendary contribution? Of course.
