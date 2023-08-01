Forest Green Rovers season preview 2023/24: How Rovers will recover from a woeful League One campaign

The Forest Green Rovers season preview 2023/24 signals a rebuilding, following their dismal League One campaign.

A soft touch in League One last season, Forest Green Rovers are planning their rebuild around athleticism and physicality: signing defender Ryan Inniss and ex-Crawley Town loanee Teddy Jenks should help the side become tougher customers, but that losing feeling is hard to shake.

If they are to make any sort of recovery in League Two, they'll need to hit the ground running.

Forest Green Rovers season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Chris Latham (@achrislatham)

Last season was hard to watch. Relegation was always possible, but we should have been more competitive. The big question is whether we have learned the lessons from last season to make us better in the longer term.

This season will be different because we have a new director of football, Allan Steele. He reminds me a bit of Rob Edwards – very personable, knowledgeable and passionate – so let’s hope that he helps to bring us the same success.

Our key player will be Ryan Inniss. Duncan Ferguson’s first signing of the summer, before he was sacked. Inniss will add some much needed fight at the back.

Our most underrated player is the versatile Kyle McAllister, who improved a lot throughout last season.

Ryan Inniss has signed from Charlton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player I’d happily drive to another club is David Davis. He is one of our better-paid players but hasn’t made the impact we’d hoped for.

The thing my club really gets right is its ambassador programme with local schools, bringing through a new generation of fans.

The one change I’d make would be for the club to invest more in its women’s team.

Look out for 20-year-old midfielder Harvey Bunker – he did break through into the team towards the end of last season but I think the academy graduate will make a starting place his own in 2023/24.

The active player I’d love to have back is Christian Doidge, if you ask my heart. My head says Ethan Pinnock.

David Horseman is the new Forest Green manager, following the sacking of Duncan Ferguson (Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m least looking forward to playing Mansfield. I don’t know why.

We’ll finish 12th – I’d take that now, although the play-offs would be nice.

