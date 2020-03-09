Former striker Les Ferdinand backs Jamie Vardy to rediscover his scoring touch

Les Ferdinand says that Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is only a goal away from going on another scoring spree - despite not finding the net since before Christmas.

Ferdinand played for the Foxes for two years and says that droughts are part and parcel of being a striker. Vardy had gone on a prolific run in the autumn in which he netted 12 goals in eight games, including a hat-trick in the 9-0 drubbing of Southampton.

Speaking at the London Football Awards last week, Ferdinand said, "All he needs is one to go in off his knee or his elbow you know - not so much his elbow actually, it won’t count if it goes in off his elbow - and if that happens then you’ll see him go on another run again.

"He just needs one to go in the back of the net. Us strikers have all gone through a little drought, but it’ll come back."

"And he’s been fantastic this season, up until his mini-drought. So there’s no doubt he’ll get back on the scoring trail sooner rather than later."

Ferdinand scored 184 league goals in his career at 11 clubs. As well as turning out for Leicester between 2003 and 2004, the striker also played for QPR for eight years and Tottenham Hotspur for six years.

Now, the 53-year-old acknowledges that former side Spurs are in a difficult position with their current striking options.

"They’ve lost Harry Kane. They’ve lost Son [Heung-min]," he said. "And you take those two players out of the team - out of any team in fact - they’re your two main strikers, it’s going to mean your game goes up and down a little bit."

"I think that’s where Tottenham are at the moment. With the change of manager as well, there’s been a bit of unrest."

"For the manager to move in the direction he wants to move in, he’s got to have all his best players available."

