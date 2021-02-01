FourFourTwo Betting Challenge: The rules

The FourFourTwo Betting Challenge is quite simple - how much money will our three top tipsters end up with at the end of the month if we give them £50 to spend?

We’ve asked our experts to trawl through all the matches and markets to find their picks for the week. Lose all the money and they are out, have the most money at the end and they’ll be crowned the winner and get the bragging rights.

Three Entrants, £50 stake given to each one to be used as they wish at any of our 4 listed bookmakers - Bet365, Betfred, 888Sport and Grosvenor Sports .

Each entrant will place a minimum of 1 bet each gameweek (Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League) for 5 gameweeks throughout February 2021.

They will let you know what they are betting on, why they have chosen that, what the potential returns will be, what they like or don't like about the bookie, and any interesting information relating to bonuses and promotions.

Over the course of the contest each entrant must place at least one:

Outright Winner

Total Goals (Under/Over)

Both Teams to Score (Yes/No)

Correct Score

Minimum 4 fold Acca (Can contain up to 50% of matches outside of listed leagues)

Entrants can combine above bets to doubles or trebles for higher odds as well as any additional bets they want with the exception of In Play betting.

Entrants can not utilise FREE BET offers or promotions, however may write about any welcome bets or interesting promotions they come across. They’llalso include occasional Screenshots although not required for every bet.

Each week we will go over the previous weeks results and leaderboards.

If any entrant runs out of money they are eliminated from the contest.

The competition will end 11:59pm on February 28th regardless of any matches that may have been postponed. The entrant with the highest withdrawable balance at the end of the 5th match week is the winner.

The Gameweeks are as follows:

