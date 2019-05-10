FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #5: The Comeback Special
By Conor Pope
The most incredible Champions League semi-finals ever, two all-English European finals – and how to get the same city as every other football fan
Subscribe on Spotify here now, on Acast here or on iTunes here
In this edition of the FFT podcast editor- in-chief James Brown is joined by football writer and die hard Liverpool fan Tony Evans and Spurs supporting deputy editor of the magazine James Maw.
They reflect upon a monumental week for English clubs in Europe, question what delights Baku has to offer Arsenal and Chelsea fans and why it's never good to see your footballing rivals show weakness.
The 25th anniversary edition of Four Four Two is out now and features a countdown of the 101 best players of the magazine's lifetime, the unseen life of Pele in pictures and Peter Hooton of The Farm on Bill Shankly.
Follow them on Twitter: @JamesjamesBrown, @TonyEvans92a and @JamesMawFFT
