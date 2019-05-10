FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #5: The Comeback Special

Subscribe on Spotify here now, on Acast here or on iTunes here

In this edition of the FFT podcast editor- in-chief James Brown is joined by football writer and die hard Liverpool fan Tony Evans and Spurs supporting deputy editor of the magazine James Maw.

They reflect upon a monumental week for English clubs in Europe, question what delights Baku has to offer Arsenal and Chelsea fans and why it's never good to see your footballing rivals show weakness.

The 25th anniversary edition of Four Four Two is out now and features a countdown of the 101 best players of the magazine's lifetime, the unseen life of Pele in pictures and Peter Hooton of The Farm on Bill Shankly.

Follow them on Twitter: @JamesjamesBrown, @TonyEvans92a and @JamesMawFFT

Subscribe on Spotify here now, on Acast here or on iTunes here

FourFourTwo is on sale now – you can get it delivered to your door by buying it here!

Subscribe to FourFourTwo and get 5 issues for £5!