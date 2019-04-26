FourFourTwo Podcast, Episode #3: North London love-in

Subscribe on iTunes here

In this edition of the FFT podcast James Brown is joined by Britain’s leading entertainment journalist and Arsenal fan Boyd Hilton.

Representing Spurs is Gazza, Rooney and Beatles biographer, Hunter Davies.

We discuss the fortunes of both sides this season, the state of TV punditry, Hunter draws parallels between Spurs and The Beatles while Boyd tells us why Roy Keane is like Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones.





