France v Austria live stream and match preview, Thursday September 22, 7.45pm

France v Austria live stream and match preview

Looking for a France v Austria live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

France are staring down the barrel of an embarrassing relegation from League A in the Nations League and must avoid defeat against Austria to avoid that fate.

The reigning world champions had a disastrous start to their Group A1 campaign in June, picking up two points from four games.

That left them bottom of the pile ahead of September’s double-header against Austria and Denmark, two points behind the third-placed Austrians.

When the two sides met in Vienna in June, they played out a 1-1 draw after Kylian Mbappe rescued a draw for Les Bleus with a late equaliser to cancel out Andreas Weimann’s first-half opener.

Austria’s only victory so far was an impressive one, a 3-0 opening day triumph away to Croatia.

But they couldn’t follow it up, as their draw with France was sandwiched by two defeats to Denmark.

With the World Cup 2022 just around the corner, France will be hoping to revive their form as soon as possible.

Boss Didier Deschamps has a lot of injury problems to contend with as he shapes up his France World Cup 2022 squad.

Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Ibrahima Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, N’Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, Anthony Martial, Kingsley Coman, Adrien Rabiot, Boubocar Kamara and Lucas Digne are all out.

Their absences will provide opportunities to others, though – AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is set to win his fifth cap, while Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni could form a new-look midfield with debutant Youssouf Fofana of Monaco.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, Olivier Giroud is back in the fold and could start up front a week before he turns 36.

He’s three goals behind France’s all-time top scorer Thierry Henry, who has 51 strikes to his name.

For Austria, Salzburg full-back Andreas Ulmer misses out after picking up a stomach bug, although he could recover in time for their final game against Croatia.

Form

France: LDDLW

Austria: LDLWD

Referee

Sweden's Andreas Ekberg will be the referee for France v Austria.

Stadium

France v Austria is being played at the Stade de France in Paris.

Other games

Croatia host Denmark at the same time on Thursday.

Next up, Croatia visit Austria and Denmark host France on Sunday 25 September, both 7.45pm kick-offs.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Thursday September 22 and is being shown by Premier Sports Extra in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.