France World Cup 2022 squad: Didier Deschamps names his final qualification squad

The France World Cup 2022 squad will be named in around 12 months' time. Today, Didier Deschamps takes a step closer to that final 23, with his last selection for the group stage qualifiers.

N'Golo Kante has endured a stop-start season with injury but he has been included in the group for the November internationals. Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann provide star quality up front, while Hugo Lloris remains a near-permanent presence between the sticks.

None of Olivier Giroud, Marcus Thuram, Ousmane Dembele or Moussa Sissoko has been involved in the national team setup since Euro 2020. Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe have been forced to drop out due to injury, with Raphael Varane also sidelined at present.

Deschamps could hand a first cap at senior level to Matteo Guendouzi, who has impressed on loan at Marseille this season. His fellow midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco, looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

France World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Hugo Lloris, Tottenham

GK: Alphonse Areola, West Ham (loan)

GK: Benoit Costil, Bordeaux

DF: Benjamin Pavard, Bayern Munich

DF: Leo Dubois, Lyon

DF: Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich

DF: Kurt Zouma, West Ham

DF: Presnel Kimpembe, PSG

DF: Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich

DF: Theo Hernandez, AC Milan

DF: Lucas Digne, Everton

DF: Jules Kounde, Sevilla

MF: N’Golo Kante, Chelsea

MF: Matteo Guendouzi, Marseille (loan)

MF: Aurelien Tchouameni, Monaco

MF: Adrien Rabiot, Juventus

FW: Wissam Ben Yedder, Monaco

FW: Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich

FW: Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid

FW: Kylian Mbappe, PSG

FW: Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

FW: Moussa Diaby, Bayer Leverkusen

How many players are France allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Didier Deschamps was permitted 26 players for Euro 2020, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23.

This could well be adjusted, however, in the coming months. Substitute numbers were raised during the pandemic too, allowing five changes to be made a game instead of the regular three. This has remained this season in international competition: it is possible that the squad number will increase to 26 once more - especially with the World Cup taking place midseason.

When will the final France 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November of next year. It is expected that the preparations for the tournament will begin as soon as next summer.

While the next World Cup's staging is a break from the traditional football calendar, World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning.

This may change with club football being played closer to the start date of the tournament.

Who will make the final France 2022 World Cup squad?

Barring injuries or bans, there are a few players that we expect to be dead certs for Didier Deschamps' final France 2022 World Cup squad.

Les Bleus have an embarrassment of riches all over the field and there is no shortage of alternatives if Deschamps' go-to men suffer a dip in form over the next 12 months. Even so, there are a handful of players who will almost certainly be on the plane to Qatar next November.

Chief among them is Hugo Lloris, the captain and goalkeeper who is closing in on Lilian Thuram's record of 142 caps for France. Antoine Griezmann, who recently made his 100th appearance for the national team, is another who will be in the squad come what may.

N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are similarly sure of a place in the travelling party, provided they are fit.

