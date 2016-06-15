France vs Albania - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo
All the action, minute by minute
- Match France vs Albania, Euro 2016 Group A
- KO 8pm, Wed 15 June
- Venue Stade de Velodrome, Marseille
- Your host Gary Parkinson
[View the story "France vs Albania - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo" on Storify]
France vs Albania - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo
All the action, minute by minute, with FourFourTwo
Storified by FourFourTwo· Wed, Jun 15 2016 17:56:49
BREAKING Griezmann and Pogba dropped.
Coverage will start at about, oh, 7pm BST. Till then, chill; up to you whether you also Netflix.
FourFourTwo
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.