France Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Provisional team released

The France Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is in an interesting position with new manager Herve Renard only taking charge of his side for the first time in April. With Renard coming in as manager, a number of players who had been frozen out of the French squad have made their return.

Renard made a bright start to his new job with France coming from two goals down to beat Colombia 5-2 before going on to win 2-1 against Canada.

Goals from Delphine Cascarino, Eugenie Le Sommer and Grace Geyoro inspired France’s turnaround against Colombia whilst Geyoro got on the scoresheet again along with Lea LeGarrec against Canada.

The French team has been surrounded by controversy in recent years due to the behaviour of former coach Corinne Diacre. Diacre had publicly fallen out with a number of players who had criticised her management style and the atmosphere she had created within the French team.

The French Football Federation were forced to take action after a number of France’s biggest stars announced they would no longer play whilst Diacre was in charge. Captain Wendie Renard, star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani were just some of the players who publicly criticised her.

This was not the first time Diacre had fallen out with the squad - there had long been a rift between her and a number of Lyon players - but this protest was fatal. Herve Renard was brought in to replace her, giving a fresh lease of life to this side.

France have plenty of exciting players, although under Diacre it never truly felt like they were used to the best of their ability. Wingers like Diani, Sandy Baltimore and Delphine Cascarino bring lightning-quick pace to this team as well as a knack for scoring fantastic goals. Meanwhile, fullbacks Sakina Karchaoui and Selma Bacha are some of the best in the world in their position.

Yet there are also weaknesses. Goalkeeping has been a problem in the past for the French team whilst defensively as Wendie Renard has got older, there have not been the players to replace or support her.

One benefit of Renard’s appointment is the return of players who had previously been excluded from the team due to their relationships with Diacre. Eugenie LeSommer, the Lyon striker, was called up to the most recent camp, whilst Amandine Henry could be included if fit.

The biggest question will be whether Katoto returns to fitness in time for the World Cup. Katoto tore her ACL in the first match of Euro 2022, but her club Paris Saint-Germain have been tight-lipped about her injury. When fit, she is one of the best strikers in the world, and her being available would be a huge boost to France who are yet to have competed in an international tournament with her.

France Women's World Cup 2023 squad

France Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Provisional 26-player team

GK: Mylène Chavas (Bordeaux)

GK: Solene Durand (Guingamp)

GK: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)

GK: Constance Picaud (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Maëlle Lakrar (Montpellier)

DF: Wendie Renard (Lyon)

DF: Estelle Cascarino (Manchester United)

DF: Elisa de Almeida (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Selma Bacha (Lyon)

DF: Aissatou Tounkara (Manchester United)

MF: Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid)

MF: Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Amandine Henry (Angel City)

MF: Amel Majri (Lyon)

MF: Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Kenza Dali (Aston Villa)

MF: Oriane Jean-Francois (Paris Saint-Germain)

MF: Lea Le Garrec (Fleury)

FW: Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon)

FW: Clara Matéo (Paris FC)

FW: Viviane Asseyi (West Ham)

FW: Vicki Becho (Lyon)

FW: Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

FW: Naomie Feller (Real Madrid)

France manager

Who is France's manager?

France’s manager Herve Renard will find himself coaching at two World Cup’s in less than a year. Renard went to the Qatar World Cup with Saudi Arabia, managing their iconic 2-1 win over Argentina in their opening group stage game.

Renard left his role at Saudi Arabia to take up the post as the France Women’s manager after Corinne Diacre was sacked. A former defender, Renard has coached all over the world but is most notable for his work in Africa where he has twice won the African Cup of Nations - once with Zambia and once with Ivory Coast.

When will the final France squad be announced?

While the provisional World Cup squad has been announced, Herve Renard will have to submit a final squad of 23 players by July 9.

France will begin their World Cup campaign on July 23 against Jamaica, and prior to that they will play two friendlies against Ireland and Australia.

How many players are France allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The France Women’s World Cup squad will contain 23 players. Whilst there were requests for larger squads, as was allowed at the Men’s World Cup, FIFA turned these down and only a standard 23 players squad will be allowed to be selected.