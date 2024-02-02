Friday Football Quiz: Can you get 20 correct answers?

20 questions coming up, no time limit.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every player to have played in a European final for Liverpool this century?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

How well do you know football? More than your mates?

Test that theory out this Friday with our quiz, encompassing English, European, world football and whether dogs “talk s***” or not (it'll become relevant, promise).

Take as long as you like with this one, there isn't a time limit.

Who knows? Maybe one of these questions might come up at a pub quiz in the future, only for you to know the answer for your team…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every country to compete in AFCON since 2000?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?