Quiz! Can you name every player to have played in a European final for Liverpool this century?

15 minutes on the clock, 138 players to guess.

Liverpool have appeared in 10 European finals so far this century, winning six of them.

They have added two Champions Leagues, a UEFA Cup and three UEFA Super Cups to their impressive trophy haul.

Some of those finals are more memorable than others, not least that famous night in Istanbul where Liverpool came from 3-0 down at half time to beat AC Milan on penalties.

Across all 10 finals, 138 players have been used, including substitutes. Can you remember them all?

