Friday Football Quiz, episode 6: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By Mark White
published

How's your ball knowledge? 20 questions coming up on Gabriel Batistuta, England caps, dockers and mariners

Gabriel Batistuta
(Image credit: Getty Images)

20 questions coming up, no time limit.

THEN TRY The last Friday football quiz

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here 

How well do you know football? More than your mates?

Test that theory out this Friday with our quiz, encompassing English, European and world football, including the all-time overseas scorer in the Premier League and the goal tallies of former Wales managers. 

Take as long as you like with this one, there isn't a time limit. Who knows? Maybe one of these questions might come up at a pub quiz in the future, only for you to know the answer for your team…

