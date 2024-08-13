Fulham squad for 2024/25: Marco Silva's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

By
Contributions from
published

The Fulham squad for 2024/25 is looking to kick on in the new campaign

Fulham
Fulham go into their third consecutive Premier League season (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Fulham squad for 2024/25 has lofty ambitions, after two consolidatory seasons in the top flight.

Indeed, two seasons back in the Premier League and two seasons without any threat of relegation. The base is there to build on, and with Marco Silva at the helm this is what the club must do. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Bernd LenoGK
2Kenny TeteDF
3Calvin BasseyDF
6Harrison ReedMF
7Raul JimenezFW
8Harry WilsonMF
9Rodrigo MunizFW
10Tom CairneyMF
11Adama TraoreFW
15Jorge CuencaDF
17Alex IwobiMF
18Andreas PerreiraMF
21Timothy CastagneDF
23Steven BendaGK
27Kevin MbabuDF
28Sasa LukicMF
30Ryan SessegnonMF
31Issa DiopDF
32Emile Smith RoweMF
33Antonee RobinsonDF
65Jay StansfieldFW
-Carlos ViniciusFWQ

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Andrew
James Andrew
Editor

James Andrew is the editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing both the magazine and website. James is an NCTJ qualified journalist and began his career as a news reporter in regional newspapers in 2006 before moving into sport a year later. In 2011 he started a six year stint on the sports desk at the Daily Mail and MailOnline. James was appointed editor of FourFourTwo in December 2019. Across his career James has interviewed the likes of Franco Baresi, Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and Michael Owen. James has been a Fulham season ticket holder since the mid-1990s and enjoys watching them home and away, through promotion and relegation.

With contributions from