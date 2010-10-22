Gareth Bale: the new Goldenballs?

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed something different about the matchball from Inter's Champions League clash with Spurs at the San Siro on Wednesday evening - and not just that it was heading directly for Gareth Bale's mantelpiece...

As reigning European champions, Inter will play all of their Champions League home matches this season with a special gold and red match ball, as opposed to the more common blue-panelled one.

So the Tottenham star's souvenir from his night in one of Europe's most famous footballing arenas is actually even more rare than you might think.



*insert hilarious ball-based pun here*





The ball of champions - as knocked about by Sneijder and co.





Messi, Ronaldo, Robben and co. will have to make do with this...

