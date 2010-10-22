Gareth Bale: the new Goldenballs?
Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed something different about the matchball from Inter's Champions League clash with Spurs at the San Siro on Wednesday evening - and not just that it was heading directly for Gareth Bale's mantelpiece...
As reigning European champions, Inter will play all of their Champions League home matches this season with a special gold and red match ball, as opposed to the more common blue-panelled one.
So the Tottenham star's souvenir from his night in one of Europe's most famous footballing arenas is actually even more rare than you might think.
The ball of champions - as knocked about by Sneijder and co.
Messi, Ronaldo, Robben and co. will have to make do with this...
