Ghana World Cup 2022 squad: Otto Addo names his latest squad

The Ghana World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October. Otto Addo's side booked their spot at the tournament by beating Nigeria in the qualification play-offs in Africa, for which they qualified by topping a group containing South Africa, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

This will be Ghana's fourth appearance at the World Cup. The Black Stars made their debut in 2006, when they reached the round of 16. The 2010 edition saw Ghana reach the quarter-finals and get within a whisker of the last four.

Ghana World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates)

GK: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen)

GK: Joe Wollacott (Swindon)

GK: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen)

DF: Andy Yiadom (Reading)

DF: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge)

DF: Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod)

DF: Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

DF: Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux)

DF: Daniel Amartey (Leicester)

DF: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

DF: Abdul Mumin (Vitoria Guimaraes)

DF: Dennis Nkrumah-Korsah (Hearts of Oak)

MF: Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

MF: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (St Pauli)

MF: Elisha Owusu (Gent)

MF: Osman Bukari (Nantes)

MF: Joseph Paintsil (Genk)

MF: Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew)

MF: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

MF: Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca)

MF: Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol)

FW: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting CP)

FW: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

FW: Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma)

FW: Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Holstein Kiel)

FW: Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Bochum)

How many players are Ghana allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Ghana will be permitted to take 23 players to Qatar, unless FIFA agree to an expansion.

There has been talk that world football's governing body could allow competing nations to pick 26-man squads, partly because of the pandemic and partly because the tournament is taking place in the middle of the European season.

FIFA has not yet made a final decision, but keep an eye out for an announcement in the coming months. For now, 23 is the magic number.

When will the final Ghana 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup will take place in November and December. The tournament was moved from its usual slot in June and July due to the extreme temperatures in Qatar in the middle of the year.

National team managers must name their squads by October 20, 30 days before the opening game between Senegal and the Netherlands. Most countries will first pick preliminary squads before whittling their travelling parties down to 23 (or 26) names in time for the deadline.

Who will make the final Ghana 2022 World Cup squad?

Andre Ayew missed the play-off against Nigeria due to suspension, but the veteran striker will be a part of the squad for Qatar. His brother Jordan, who has enjoyed a solid season for Crystal Palace, is also guaranteed a place on the plane if fit.

Jeff Sclupp, who plays alongside the younger of the Ayew siblings at Selhurst Park, faces a more uncertain future after not featuring at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will perhaps be Ghana's key man at the World Cup. He has impressed with his performances for the Gunners this term and, at 28, is theoretically at the peak of his powers.

The teenaged forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who plies his trade at club level for Benfica, is one to watch.

