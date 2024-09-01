Greatest comebacks in football history

By
published

From World Cup classics to epic Champions League turnarounds, a look at the greatest comebacks in football history...

Barcelona players celebrate their epic comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March 2017.
Barcelona players celebrate their epic comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sporting comebacks are special, a big part of why we watch. And in football, nothing makes the atmosphere quite so electric as a dramatic late turnaround.

By that point, supporters of the losing team have sometimes seen enough, but leaving early is a mistake – because you just never know.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.