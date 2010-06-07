Group A: Uruguay

They're inconsistent and rely on a 21-year-old, but as Henry Mance reports, Uruguay will always give it their best shot...



Never write off the Uruguayans. This is a country that enjoys triumph in adversity: locals draw a line from the 1950 Final victory in the Maracana to the play-off wins that have taken them to the last two World Cups Ã¢ÂÂ even if they know that itÃ¢ÂÂs not as much a line as a downwards slope.

So fancy a clichÃÂ© or two about UruguayÃ¢ÂÂs legendary garra charrÃÂºa or Indian fighting spirit? Diego Forlan doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mind if you do. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs not a myth. We play tough, we have done for years and itÃ¢ÂÂs now something intrinsic to the national team,Ã¢ÂÂ says the captain.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs clear England arenÃ¢ÂÂt the only ones looking forward to a winter World Cup. Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂll be in a city which will seem like Montevideo,Ã¢ÂÂ enthuses coach Oscar Washingon Tabarez. "WeÃ¢ÂÂre going to arrive already adapted to the climate."

In fact Tabarez is optimistic all round, even though Uruguay are drawn against France, Mexico and South Africa. Ã¢ÂÂThis is not a group of death... ItÃ¢ÂÂs open for any team.Ã¢ÂÂ

Strengths

After years of divisions Ã¢ÂÂ between players from Nacional and Penarol, and between players based at home and those abroad Ã¢ÂÂ this Uruguay squad appears unified and motivated, with Tabarez gradually excluding disruptive players. And after trying three comedy goalkeepers, the coach also seems to have found a serious one: LazioÃ¢ÂÂs Fernando Muslera.

Weaknesses

The qualifiers showed their alarming inconsistency Ã¢ÂÂ Uruguay ran Brazil close in Sao Paulo, then capitulated 4-0 to them in Montevideo. Coach Tabarez attributes that to the transition from one generation of players to the next, but that process is far from complete.

The creative burden, for example, lies squarely on shoulders of Ajax star Nicolas Lodeiro, 21, who only came into the team during the play-off with Costa Rica; it probably won't help that he's being being labelled the Uruguayan Messi. And at the back, versatile Juventus defender Martin Caceres has missed much of the season through injury and was a doubt for the finals.

Interesting fact

Alcides Ghiggia, who scored the winner against Brazil in 1950, is the only survivor of that Uruguay team; at 83, he's the oldest man alive to have scored in a World Cup Final.

The Coach: Oscar Washington Tabarez

Tabarez first took Uruguay to the World Cup in 1990 Ã¢ÂÂ the last time they got into second round. Since returning to the national set-up in 2006, he has won plaudits for his independence and strictness.

Key Player: Diego Forlan

Relatively subdued for Atletico Madrid this season, Forlan has massive responsibility as creator and goalscorer for Uruguay. This is presumably his last chance to improve his current World Cup goals tally of one.

Probable Team (4-4-2): Muslera; M Pereira, Godin, Lugano, Caceres; Perez, Gargano, A Pereira, Lodeiro; Forlan, Suarez.

Fixtures

France, June 11, 7.30pm, Cape Town

South Africa, June 16, 7.30pm, Tshwane/Pretoria

Mexico, June 22, 8pm, Rustenburg

Qualified Fifth in CONMEBOL group

Bolivia (H) 5-0

Paraguay (A) 0-1

Chile (H) 2-2

Brazil (A) 2-1

Venezuela (H) 1-1

Peru (H) 6-0

Colombia (A) 1-0

Ecuador (H) 0-0

Argentina (A) 1-2

Bolivia (A) 2-2

Paraguay (H) 2-0

Chile (H) 0-0

Brazil (H) 0-4

Venezuela (A) 2-2

Peru (A) 0-1

Colombia (H) 3-1

Ecuador (A) 2-1

Argentina (H) 0-1

Play-off

Costa Rica (A) 1-0

Costa Rica (H) 1-1

World Cup record

1930 Winners

1950 Winners

1954 Semi-Final

1962 1st Round

1966 Quarter-Final

1970 Semi-Final

1974 1st Round

1986 2nd Round

1990 2nd Round

2002 1st Round

