Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil to be guest speakers at the Oxford Union

The 22-year-old, who started his football journey at Barcelona's La Masia academy, will become the first Arsenal player to speak at the Union - and be followed by Mesut Ozil a fortnight later.

Bellerin will be addressing the audience on what it takes to become an elite athlete.

Arsenal's right-wing-back, who holds a degree in marketing, showed his philanthropic side recently after donating £50 for every appearance he made at the U21 European Championship to victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The likes of Diego Maradona, Edwin van der Sar, Tony Pulis, Joey Barton, Paul Gascoigne, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rio Ferdinand have spoken at the Union before.

Perhaps the Spain international will answer some of life's big questions, like how to fit Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the same team.

See also...

PSV send camera crew to greet 'new signing' – who joins Sporting instead

Vasco's Pikachu (!) capitalises on hideous goalkeeping howler in the Copa Libertadores

In Other News...