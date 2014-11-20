How confidence in Redknapp has fallen 21 times more than QPR's squad this season
By Nick Harper
FourFourTwo and Forza Football have surveyed 200,000 fans of Premier League clubs to gauge their confidence in their team's manager, players and chairman/owner. Here, Nick Harper picks through the findings to see how QPR fans' mood has changed over the season...
Promoted fortuitously via the play-offs in May, the Loftus Road faithful had significantly more faith in their manager Harry Redknapp (82%) than in his squad (67%) as we approached the opening day.
Seven dispiriting defeats later and the confidence levels in both have plummeted. The calamitous 2-3 defeat at home to a truly hopeless Liverpool registered a low for both – confidence in the squad dropped to 45%; confidence in ’Arry was only slightly higher at 47%.
A narrow defeat at Stamford Bridge and a spirited 2-2 draw with champions Manchester City has seen the club rise off the foot of the table, and seen Redknapp (61%) and his squad (66%) rise in the confidence ratings.
But perhaps the most telling stat in all of this is that while the squad’s confidence has fallen just 1% since the start of the season, Redknapp’s has dropped an alarming 21%. Still, January’s not far off now.
