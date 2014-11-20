How confidence in Redknapp has fallen 21 times more than QPR's squad this season

Promoted fortuitously via the play-offs in May, the Loftus Road faithful had significantly more faith in their manager Harry Redknapp (82%) than in his squad (67%) as we approached the opening day.

Seven dispiriting defeats later and the confidence levels in both have plummeted. The calamitous 2-3 defeat at home to a truly hopeless Liverpool registered a low for both – confidence in the squad dropped to 45%; confidence in ’Arry was only slightly higher at 47%.

A narrow defeat at Stamford Bridge and a spirited 2-2 draw with champions Manchester City has seen the club rise off the foot of the table, and seen Redknapp (61%) and his squad (66%) rise in the confidence ratings.

But perhaps the most telling stat in all of this is that while the squad’s confidence has fallen just 1% since the start of the season, Redknapp’s has dropped an alarming 21%. Still, January’s not far off now.

