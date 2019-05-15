How Kia have used the UEFA Trophy Tour to brighten lives this season

Footballing legends have been asking fans to donate their old football boots for a worthy cause

It’s no mean feat getting the Europa League trophy out on the road. Fun fact: at 15kg, it’s UEFA’s heaviest – double the weight of its Champions League cousin.

But Kia have been doing just that for a great cause, enlisting some of European football’s greatest heroes of the last two decades to help them bring smiles to faces of those less fortunate.

Ex-Porto great Deco – a winner of the competition in 2003 under Jose Mourinho – kicked off the Trophy Tour at the Geneva Motor Show, donating his own pair of boots which will be distributed by the UEFA Foundation for Children within Jordan’s Za’atari refugee camp.

Next it was on to Seville, the city which has become so accustomed to Europa League success in the modern era. Its team has lifted the trophy five times since 2006 – remarkably, three times in a row from 2014-16 – and former goalkeeper Andres Palop was on hand to lend his experience to the worthy cause this year.

German great Lothar Matthaus represented his country once again in Berlin for the third stop of the Trophy Tour, offering advice to eager youngsters and leading a coaching session, before lending his own pair of boots for the campaign.

Eidur Gudjohnsen and David Seaman took the baton in London’s Westfield shopping centre, offering their own pairs of match-worn kicks after encouraging the public to get involved.

Kia is committed to empowering fans through the Europa League this season, no matter where they are in the world. It’s why they’ve been giving fans the chance to get closer to the trophy that four teams desperately want to get their hands on this season – and making the lives of others that little bit brighter along the way.

