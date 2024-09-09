EA Sports FC 25: The top 25 men's gold players ranked

Who's the best player in EA Sports FC 25? Here's the official ranking of the top 25 men's gold cards in Ultimate Team, but will Mbappé or Haaland take the crown?

EA Sports FC 25 is out in just a few weeks! EA has officially revealed the top 25 men's gold cards in Ultimate Team so you can start planning your squads for when the game launches on September 27 and there are some pretty big omissions.

This year's ratings have some serious shocks including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar who aren't even in the top 25 list.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Who are EA Sports FC 25's top rated men's gold players in Ultimate Team?
PlayerClubPositionOverallEA FC 24 Rating+
Kylian MbappéReal MadridST91910
Erling HaalandManchester CityST91910
RodriManchester CityCM91892
Vinicius JrReal MadridLW90891
Harry KaneBayern MunichST90900
Kevin De BruyneManchester CityCM9091-1
Jude BellinghamReal MadridCM90864
Virgil Van DijkLiverpoolCB89890
Marc-Andre ter StegenBarcelonaGK89890
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolRW89890
Martin OdegaardArsenalCM89872
Lautaro MartinezInter MilanST89872
Gianluigi DonnarummaPSGGK89872
Thibaut CourtoisReal MadridGK8990-1
AlissonLiverpoolGK89890
Lionel MessiInter MiamiRW8890-2
Jan OblakAtletico MadridGK88880
Federico ValverdeReal MadridCM88880
Antonio RudigerReal MadridCB88853
Ruben DiasManchester CityCB8889-1
Robert LewandowskiBarcelonaST8890-2
Antoine GriezmannAtletico MadridST88880
Phil FodenManchester CityRW88853
Bernardo SilvaManchester CityCM88880
EdersonManchester CityRW88880

John-Anthony Disotto
John-Anthony is most known for his tech journalism with words found in outlets such as iMore and TechRadar. He’s also a massive football fan who spends his time in perpetual hope of Scotland one day getting out of the group stage. Luckily he’s also half Italian so gets to enjoy some good old-fashioned Catenaccio whenever Scotland miss the mark. 

John-Anthony is a huge fan of football video games and has been playing ever since the late 90s. Whether it’s playing retro games like Pro Evolution Soccer or FIFA Street to Ultimate Team in EA FC, he’s always got a controller in his hands.