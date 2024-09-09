EA Sports FC 25: The top 25 men's gold players ranked

EA Sports FC 25 is out in just a few weeks! EA has officially revealed the top 25 men's gold cards in Ultimate Team so you can start planning your squads for when the game launches on September 27 and there are some pretty big omissions.

This year's ratings have some serious shocks including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar who aren't even in the top 25 list.

Read on to find out if Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland is the top-rated card in FIFA 25. Maybe, there's even a surprise and Jude Bellingham snatches the top spot.

VIDEO EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

EA FC 25's top 25 players

One of the most exciting times in any football game's release schedule is the unveiling of the best players for that particular year. In the past, fans would flock to social media to debate Messi vs Ronaldo and argue over who deserved the higher rating.

This year, four players share the top spot with a 91 rating and I think it's fair to say that you could argue the case for each one to be the highest-rated player in EA FC 25.

While stats are still under wraps, here's the full list of the top 25 rated players in Ultimate Team in EA FC 25:

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Who are EA Sports FC 25's top rated men's gold players in Ultimate Team? Player Club Position Overall EA FC 24 Rating + Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid ST 91 91 0 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 91 91 0 Rodri Manchester City CM 91 89 2 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid LW 90 89 1 Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 90 90 0 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 90 91 -1 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM 90 86 4 Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool CB 89 89 0 Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona GK 89 89 0 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 89 89 0 Martin Odegaard Arsenal CM 89 87 2 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 89 87 2 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG GK 89 87 2 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 89 90 -1 Alisson Liverpool GK 89 89 0 Lionel Messi Inter Miami RW 88 90 -2 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK 88 88 0 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 88 88 0 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid CB 88 85 3 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB 88 89 -1 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 88 90 -2 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST 88 88 0 Phil Foden Manchester City RW 88 85 3 Bernardo Silva Manchester City CM 88 88 0 Ederson Manchester City RW 88 88 0

What about Icons and Heroes?

(Image credit: EA Sports)

Special cards like Eden Hazard, the brand new Hero added to this year's game, or El Phenomenon, Ronaldo, one of the best Icons you can pack, don't count in the ranking above.

That's because Icons and Hero player cards are separate from regular rares and there's no fun in comparing the ratings of retired players to their active counterparts. However, if you'd like to see the 13 new Heroes added to Ultimate Team, check out our full list.

Where's Cristiano Ronaldo?

You may have noticed one megastar isn't in the top 25. Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most famous footballer, is no longer one of the best players in FIFA. In fact, his move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia drastically impacted his rating in EA FC 24 and the trend continues in this year's game.

As an 86-rated gold men's card, Cristiano sits in the top 100 bracket but isn't quite good enough to make the top 25. That said, we haven't seen his stats yet, but we could get a welcome surprise if he's got good PlayStyles to earn a spot in your starting 11.

When can we play EA FC 25?

EA FC 25 launches on September 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Opt for the Ultimate Edition to gain access on September 20.

FourFourTwo will be going more in-depth with the additions to EA FC 25 in the lead-up to the game’s launch, so stay tuned for more FC 25 coverage this summer.

More EA FC 25 stories

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in EA Sports FC 24?



5 game-changing updates announced by EA Sports for the new EA FC 25

5 of the biggest gameplay changes coming to EA FC 25 including EA IQ