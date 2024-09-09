EA Sports FC 25: The top 25 men's gold players ranked
Who's the best player in EA Sports FC 25? Here's the official ranking of the top 25 men's gold cards in Ultimate Team, but will Mbappé or Haaland take the crown?
EA Sports FC 25 is out in just a few weeks! EA has officially revealed the top 25 men's gold cards in Ultimate Team so you can start planning your squads for when the game launches on September 27 and there are some pretty big omissions.
This year's ratings have some serious shocks including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar who aren't even in the top 25 list.
Read on to find out if Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland is the top-rated card in FIFA 25. Maybe, there's even a surprise and Jude Bellingham snatches the top spot.
VIDEO EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls
EA FC 25's top 25 players
One of the most exciting times in any football game's release schedule is the unveiling of the best players for that particular year. In the past, fans would flock to social media to debate Messi vs Ronaldo and argue over who deserved the higher rating.
This year, four players share the top spot with a 91 rating and I think it's fair to say that you could argue the case for each one to be the highest-rated player in EA FC 25.
While stats are still under wraps, here's the full list of the top 25 rated players in Ultimate Team in EA FC 25:
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Overall
|EA FC 24 Rating
|+
|Kylian Mbappé
|Real Madrid
|ST
|91
|91
|0
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|91
|91
|0
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CM
|91
|89
|2
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|LW
|90
|89
|1
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|90
|90
|0
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|90
|91
|-1
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|CM
|90
|86
|4
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|89
|89
|0
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
|89
|89
|0
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|89
|89
|0
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|CM
|89
|87
|2
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|89
|87
|2
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|GK
|89
|87
|2
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|89
|90
|-1
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|GK
|89
|89
|0
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami
|RW
|88
|90
|-2
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|88
|88
|0
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM
|88
|88
|0
|Antonio Rudiger
|Real Madrid
|CB
|88
|85
|3
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|88
|89
|-1
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|ST
|88
|90
|-2
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|ST
|88
|88
|0
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|RW
|88
|85
|3
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|CM
|88
|88
|0
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|RW
|88
|88
|0
What about Icons and Heroes?
Special cards like Eden Hazard, the brand new Hero added to this year's game, or El Phenomenon, Ronaldo, one of the best Icons you can pack, don't count in the ranking above.
That's because Icons and Hero player cards are separate from regular rares and there's no fun in comparing the ratings of retired players to their active counterparts. However, if you'd like to see the 13 new Heroes added to Ultimate Team, check out our full list.
Where's Cristiano Ronaldo?
You may have noticed one megastar isn't in the top 25. Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most famous footballer, is no longer one of the best players in FIFA. In fact, his move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia drastically impacted his rating in EA FC 24 and the trend continues in this year's game.
As an 86-rated gold men's card, Cristiano sits in the top 100 bracket but isn't quite good enough to make the top 25. That said, we haven't seen his stats yet, but we could get a welcome surprise if he's got good PlayStyles to earn a spot in your starting 11.
When can we play EA FC 25?
EA FC 25 launches on September 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Opt for the Ultimate Edition to gain access on September 20.
FourFourTwo will be going more in-depth with the additions to EA FC 25 in the lead-up to the game’s launch, so stay tuned for more FC 25 coverage this summer.
More EA FC 25 stories
Quiz! Can you name the top 100 players in EA Sports FC 24?
5 game-changing updates announced by EA Sports for the new EA FC 25
5 of the biggest gameplay changes coming to EA FC 25 including EA IQ
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
John-Anthony is most known for his tech journalism with words found in outlets such as iMore and TechRadar. He’s also a massive football fan who spends his time in perpetual hope of Scotland one day getting out of the group stage. Luckily he’s also half Italian so gets to enjoy some good old-fashioned Catenaccio whenever Scotland miss the mark.
John-Anthony is a huge fan of football video games and has been playing ever since the late 90s. Whether it’s playing retro games like Pro Evolution Soccer or FIFA Street to Ultimate Team in EA FC, he’s always got a controller in his hands.