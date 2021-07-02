How many fans will be at England vs Ukraine Euro 2020 quarter-final?

England's victory over Germany in the last-16 on Tuesday night confirmed their place in the quarter-finals, setting up a quarter-final fixture against Ukraine on Saturday night at 8pm BST, in Rome.

Rome's Stadio Olimpico, which both Lazio and Roma call home in Serie A, will allow a total capacity of just 18,000, as per government restrictions. The Stadio Olimpico's full capacity is 70,000, meaning there is a large reduction in crowd size.

The FA will distribute just over 2,000 tickets to the game, though they won't sell any to the England's Supporters Club due to Italy's five-day quarantine period for visitors.

England's game against Ukraine will be their first away from Wembley during Euro 2020, and regardless of if they reach the final or not, the only time they'll play away from their home stadium all tournament. The national stadium will host both semi-finals and the final, after its absence from the next knockout round.

45,000 were allowed into Wembley to watch the Three Lions win 2-0 against Die Mannschaft, 50% of the capacity of the stadium. England's three group matches permitted just 22,500, but 60,000 fans are expected to be allowed for both the semi-finals and final, meaning Wembley will be at two-thirds of its total capacity. England's national stadium has a normal capacity of 90,000.

Ukraine set this tie up after overcoming 10-man Sweden in extra-time at Hampden Park in their last-16 game. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Artem Dovbyk scored for Ukraine, and they'll hope to cause an upset as England travel for the first time in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Switzerland take on Spain in St Petersburg; Belgium face Italy in Munich; and Denmark play Czech Republic in Baku.

