Cole Palmer's "Cold" celebration is one of the most iconic player celebrations in the Premier League this season, and kids throughout the country want to replicate the Chelsea star's cool demeanor.

While kids are doing the "cold" celebration on football pitches worldwide, lots of us want to replicate Palmer's style in EA FC 25. With an 85-rated card in this year's game and huge potential in Career Mode, the English International is as good in the game as he is in real life.

Luckily, Palmer's celebration is very easy to do in EA FC 25, you just need to know how and we've got you covered. Here's how to do Cole Palmer's celebration in EA FC 25.

How to do the Cole Palmer celebration in EA FC 25

Cole Palmer on the ball for Chelsea in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Palmer's celebration in EA FC 25 is very simple but there are some caveats you'll need to be aware of before you can perform it on the pitch. To do the "Cold Palmer" you'll need a player with less than 75 agility. Fortunately, there are lots of great players that fall under that limit, including some of EA FC 25's cheap beasts. Of course, you'll need to score first, then press L2/LT and rotate the right stick clockwise. If your player has more than 75 agility, you'll do Sam Kerr's signature backflip instead.

The "Cold" celebration is even easier if you score a goal with the man himself: All you need to do is press X on PlayStation, A on Xbox, or B on Nintendo Switch.

Cole Palmer celebrates after scoring for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

After playing thousands of hours of EA FC 25, I can't emphasize enough just how good it feels to hit the "Cold Palmer" celebration on an opponent after scoring a 90th-minute winner.

Few of us are ever to likely experience the feeling of that on a professional football pitch, but EA FC 25 does a good job at making it feel real for a split second when the ball smashes the back of the net.

This celebration is incredibly popular online, so you might be sick at the sight of it after playing in Ultimate Team's Weekend League. That said, it's one of the best celebrations in world football right now and it's a joy to be "Cold" in a video game.

