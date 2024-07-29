Rush is EA FC 25's new 5v5 game mode and it's going to change the way you play

The new 5v5 Rush game mode in EA FC 25 is set to bring the most social experience yet to the world's most famous football video game franchise.

Rush replaces VOLTA, the often forgotten street football mode, and adds a whole new element to playing with your friends across all of your favourite EA FC game modes.

The new Rush Deep Dive trailer has just dropped so we're going to tell you the FIVE things you need to know about the new 5v5 game mode coming to EA FC 25.

1. What even is Rush?

Computer generated Phil Foden skips over CGI Trent Alexander-Arnold in the rendered EA FC 25 rain (Image credit: EA)

For starters, Rush 5v5 is available across Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career mode, and Kick-Off meaning it's embedded into the core of EA FC 25. The game mode is built on the experience of 11v11 but in a 4 outfield and 1 goalkeeper format.

The pitch size is perfectly sized so that "every match is a fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled spectacle" and it will make this year's game feel more sociable than ever.

Rush is completely fluid so there are no positions meaning that you'll need to discuss tactics with teammates and determine the best way of tackling your opposition.

Rush is slightly different depending on the game mode you're playing but think of it as EA FC 25's answer to Gerard Pique's Kings League.

2. Ultimate Team with friends

EA FC 25 Rush Pitch dimensions (Image credit: EA)

Ultimate Team is EA FC's most popular game mode but it's not the best mode to play with friends. In EA FC 25 that all changes with the inclusion of Ultimate Team Rush which lets you build your dream 5-a-side team with your mates and challenge other players online to win rewards.

You'll be able to pick your best Ultimate Team item and show it off to your friends as you try to dominate the fast-paced 5v5 match. Whether you bring Team of the Week Bellingham or your favourite silver card to the party, Rush Ultimate Team is going to transform the social side of everyone's favourite game mode.

3. Bye Bye AI

CGI footage from EA Sports video game EA FC 25 (Image credit: EA Sports)

Clubs Rush means you'll never have to play a game of Clubs with AI again. Simply put, you can now jump into a game of Rush 5v5 with your Clubs teammates and your wins will contribute Victory Points to your club's tally.

This completely changes Clubs for those who have smaller friend groups or find it hard to get all 11 players online at once. You'll be able to use your Virtual Pro and with no AI the games will feel even more competitive than ever before.

4. New rules

The EA FC 25 Rush Arena (not named after Ian) (Image credit: EA)

The EA FC 25 Rush Arena looks like Nike's famous Mercurial boots and it has been built from the ground up in collaboration with the world's biggest sports apparel brand.

In Rush, the rules of football have been completely overhauled to make the gameplay as exciting as possible. There are no draws, so expect lots of tiebreaks to determine a winner, blue cards that will sin-bin a player for committing fouls, kick-offs where you have to race to the ball, indirect freekick, and a 1-on-1 penalty format similar to Ice Hockey.

The biggest change compared to football, however, is that you can only be offside in the final third. This means players will be able to make crazy runs and beat the offside trap like never before.

5. Play a part in youth development

Jude Bellingham celebrates alongside his Real Madrid teammates (Image credit: EA Sports)

Your team's youth system is a vital part of career mode as you aim to build for the future and bring stars through the ranks. In this year's career mode you'll be able to play as youth teams in a Rush 5v5 format to see exactly what the kids can do on the pitch.

This exciting addition to career mode is the first time you can play as youth players in EA FC and it'll make for a whole new dimension to Manager Career, especially when trying to reach new heights with teams that pride themselves on their youth development.

When can we play EA FC 25?

EA FC 25 launches on September 27 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Opt for the Ultimate Edition to gain access on September 20.

Pre-order the game before August 20th and you’ll receive an untradeable FC 25 Origin Hero Player Item on September 20th, an FC 25 Prime Hero on November 28th, and an untradeable Hero or Icon Player Item for your FC 24 Ultimate team.

FourFourTwo will be going more in-depth with the additions to EA FC 25 in the lead-up to the game’s launch, so stay tuned for more FC 25 coverage this summer.

