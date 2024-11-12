EA FC 25: The cheapest 86-rated players for Squad Building Challenges

EA FC 25 has been out for a while now and with new SBC (Squad Building Challenges) added daily there are plenty of packs and great rewards to win regularly. Completing SBCs require high-rated teams and we've already covered the cheapest 87-rated and 88-rated players in FC 25 to help you spend less and earn more.

In this article, I take a look at the cheapest 86-rated players in EA FC 25. From Alexander Arnold to Cristiano Ronaldo, you can find many rare gold cards for under 10,000 coins.

While researching the market to find the cheapest cards to buy for a particular rating can often get tedious, I've got you covered. So read on to find out the 86-rated players you need to complete the next SBC without breaking the bank.

Cheap 86-rated players

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team works just like the stock market in real life, prices fluctuate almost by the second, and buying players at the right time is key to saving the most amount of coins possible.

The following prices will fluctuate throughout the lifespan of the game but are accurate as of the time of writing. That said, the market price of 86-rated players will rise and fall collectively, so the players on this list will be the cheapest 86-rated players throughout EA FC 25 regardless of their prices.

With many fantastic SBCs available right now such as a variety of Player of the Month cards and new Centurions, now is the perfect time to stock up on some cheap 86-rated player cards. At the time of writing, you can get a Centurions Iñaki Williams by submitting four squads all varying in team rating - a bargain for a fantastic 85-rated super sub.

Some of these 86-rated players are no slouches either. While this list is intended to get cheap players to submit in SBCs, you can also pick up a bargain like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lauren James with her 5-star skill moves to use in your team.

Here are the cheapest 86-rated players in EA FC 25:

Swipe to scroll horizontally The cheapest 88-rated players in EA FC 25 Player Team Rating Price Roord Manchester City 86 ~9,900 Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 86 ~8,800 Benzema Al-Ittihad Club 86 ~9,000 Shaw Manchester City 86 ~9,000 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr 86 ~9,000 Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen 86 ~9,000 Bremer Juventus 86 ~8,900 Horan Lyon 86 ~9,000 Joao Cancelo Al Hilal 86 ~8,500 Kelly Manchester City 86 ~9,000 Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen 86 ~8,600 James Chelsea 86 ~8,500 Gabriel Arsenal 86 ~8,600 Little Arsenal 86 ~9,000 Oberdorf Bayern Munich 86 ~8,700 Hemp Manchester City 86 ~9,300 Mac Allister Liverpool 86 ~9,000 Carvajal Real Madrid 86 ~8,900 Pedri Barcelona 86 ~9,400 Calhanoglu Lombardia FC 86 ~9,000 Geyoro PSG 86 ~8,600 Earps PSG 86 ~11,000 Bacha Lyon 86 ~9,100 Schuller Bayern Munich 86 ~9,400 Tah Bayern Leverkusen 86 ~9,800 Kimmich Bayern Munich 86 ~8,600 Unai Simon Atletico Bilbao 86 ~10,500 Modric Real Madrid 86 ~12,000 Neuer Bayern Munich 86 ~11,750 Rolfo Barcelona 86 ~8,900 Rodrygo Real Madrid 86 ~9,700

These prices will fluctuate throughout the lifespan of EA FC 25 but the specific players should remain the cheapest 86-rated cards on the market

EA FC 25 SBC tips

EA FC 25 Front Cover with Jude Bellingham (Image credit: EA)

Now that you've got a list of the cheapest 86-rated players, I suggest waiting until quieter times like midweek mornings to pick these players up for even less. Prices tend to rise around the weekend as players try to build the best squads to compete in the Weekend League.

One of the most important tips for this year's game is to remember that not every single SBC is worth completing and that you should pick challenges to complete based on your team's needs. All SBC rewards are untradeable so if the player won't be used for your team you may as well not bother completing the challenge as this could lead to a loss of coins and little gain.

EA FC 25 introduces the SBC Duplicate Storage feature that allows you to hold duplicate untradeable items. This softens the blow for when you pack a high-rated untradeable duplicate that in previous years you'd need to discard. You can store up to 100 players in the SBC Duplicate Storage and can access it by tapping L1/LB on the player selection scene when inputting a player and you'll see all your duplicates. It's really handy and means you never need to discard a high-rated duplicate again.