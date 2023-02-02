How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia free live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the La Liga clash

Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream and match preview, Thursday February 2, 8pm GMT

Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream and match preview

Looking for a Real Madrid vs Valencia live stream? We've got you covered. Real Madrid vs Valencia is on ITV, Viaplay and LaLigaTV in the UK.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch La Liga with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Real Madrid are desperate to gain ground on league leaders Barcelona. With one game in hand over their rivals, they trail them by eight points. They face a busy February, with both the Club World Cup and Champions League knockout stages beginning – the latter against last season's finalists Liverpool. Then in March, they meet Barça in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Failure to make up ground in La Liga soon, therefore, could leave Los Blancos having to work out which cup competition they want to prioritise for the season.

Valencia, meanwhile, are newly managerless following the sacking of Gennaro Gattuso earlier this week. They are without a win in the league since before the World Cup, and are just a point clear of the relegation zone.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, while Lucas Vazquez and David Alaba are also out. Auerlien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal are both back from injuries. Luke Modric is expected to return to the starting line-up too.

Jaume Domenech and Nico Gonzalez are both out for Valencia, while Thierry Correia remains a doubt.

Form

Real Madrid: DWWWL

Valencia: LLDWD

Stadium

Real Madrid vs Valencia will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Kick-off and channel

Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Thursday February 2 in the UK. The game is being shown for free on ITV 4 and ITVX (opens in new tab), or on Viaplay Sports 1 (opens in new tab) and LaLigaTV (opens in new tab) with subscription.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ (opens in new tab) and Fubo (opens in new tab) in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

International La Liga TV rights

• UK: Premier Sports and La Liga TV (opens in new tab) show all La Liga games, from £9.99 a month. • USA: La Liga games are being shown on ESPN (opens in new tab) from $9.99 a month. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) you'll also be able to watch a number of Premier League games. Occasional games are shown free-to-air on ITV.

• Canada: The way to watch La Liga football in 2022/23 is TSN (opens in new tab), which has exclusive English-language rights to all the action. You can get a subscription from $16.66 a month.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) has the rights to La Liga games, as well as the Premier League, from $6.99 a month. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) will show La Liga games from for $31.99 a month.