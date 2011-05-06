How to watch a successful team

Fancy seeing someone win some silverware this month? It's easy with ticket-and-hotel deals from our travel partners Nickes. We sent Vithushan Ehantharajah to assess your best options Ã¢ÂÂ and there's loads more at our ever-expanding Travel section...

Sat 14 May: AC Milan v Cagliari

Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro), Milano, from ÃÂ£240Ã¢ÂÂ¨

The Rossoneri are on course to win their first Serie A title since 2005, while Cagliari will be content with their mid-table finish; all in all, a recipe for an end of season exhibition of football. If you donÃ¢ÂÂt go, youÃ¢ÂÂll regret missing out on BerlusconiÃ¢ÂÂs celebratory Scudetto Ã¢ÂÂbunga-bungaÃ¢ÂÂ party with the likes of Robinho, Cassano and Zlatan. On second thoughtsÃ¢ÂÂ¦Ã¢ÂÂ¨

Sun 15 May: FC Barcelona v Deportivo La CoruÃÂ±a

Camp Nou, Barcelona, from ÃÂ£265Ã¢ÂÂ¨

Come on, theyÃ¢ÂÂre going to win it, and there is nothing that Jose and The Empire can do about it. It would take a superhuman cock-up from Messi et al to relinquish their position at the top, so join the party, take in the atmosphere and stick around for the celebratory parade to see if the La Liga trophy gets dropped under a bus. Our moneyÃ¢ÂÂs on BusquetsÃ¢ÂÂ¦ Ã¢ÂÂ¨

Ã¢ÂÂ¨Sun 15 May: Ajax v FC Twente

Ã¢ÂÂ¨Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam, from ÃÂ£263

Last game of the season. The top two teams. Winner takes all. What else needs to be said? FC Twente lead Ajax at the top of the Eredivise by a single point, so a draw would give them consecutive titles for the first time in their history. An impressive achievement, especially given that last season was their first-ever Dutch league title. The first game of the season between the two was an entertaining 2-2 draw back in September. Expect a more tentative, yet equally engrossing game when these two do battle in Amsterdam.

Sun 15 May: Fenerbahce v AnkaragÃÂ¼cÃÂ¼

Sukru Saracoglu, Istanbul, quote on request

It's tight at the top in Turkey; Fenerbahce are currently level on points with Trabzonspor. The Yellow Canaries (see, theyÃ¢ÂÂre not so scary) are looking to add an 18th Super Lig title to their trophy cabinet Ã¢ÂÂ and they won't let up after last season's disaster, when they missed the title on the last day by a solitary point Ã¢ÂÂ drawing their last game while Bursaspor beat Besiktas. Another league slip up would be unimaginable for Fenerbahce, so expect a gung-ho approach for their last home game of the season.

Sun 15 May: Trabzonspor v Istanbul BÃÂ¼yÃÂ¼ksehir

HÃÂ¼seyin Avni Aker, Trabzon, quote on requestÃ¢ÂÂ¨

Trabzonspor have nothing to lose in this scenarioÃ¢ÂÂ¦ not that their fans see it that way. Having not won the Turkish league since 1981, many are relishing the prospect of a sixth league title as they look to revisit the glory days of the late 1970s, when the side win five titles in six years.

Wed 18 May: Braga v Porto (UEFA Europa League Final)

Ã¢ÂÂ¨Dublin Arena (Aviva Stadium), Dublin, from ÃÂ£435Ã¢ÂÂ¨

You're certain to see glory hereÃ¢ÂÂ¦ Dublin's new Aviva Stadium, sponsor-soothingly renamed the Dublin Arena for the night, hosts the Europa League final. Brush up on your Portuguese for what should be a brilliant game. Porto have dominated their domestic league this season, winning the title by early April, and crushed Villarreal 7-4 in the semi. Braga are no slouches, though: ask fans of Liverpool, Arsenal, Celtic or Sevilla, all of whom have recently fallen to the fast passing and dangerous counter-attacking of the 'Arsenalistas'. We won't make a glib quip about trophy droughts.

Sat 21 May: Marseille v Valenciennes

Stade Velodrome, Marseille, quote on request

Didier Deschamps' Marseille trail Lille by a point, so with four games left, the onus is on l'OM to power through for consecutive titles. Valenciennes themselves will have it all to play for as well: they're currently one point above relegation, despite being 13thÃ¢ÂÂ¦ Squeaky-derriÃÂ¨re time at the top and bottom of Ligue Un.

Sun 22 May: Manchester United v Blackpool

Old Trafford, Manchester, from ÃÂ£329Ã¢ÂÂ¨

They'd looked to have it sewn up before now but in the long run United would be content to wait another week or so to win that record 19th league title and finally allow Sir Alex Ferguson to "knock Liverpool off their perch". Visitors Blackpool have their own battles at the other end of the table, and may need victory to survive. Expect Ian Holloway's men to go for it, death-or-glory style, to preserve their top-flight status.

Sun 29 May: Lille v Rennes

St. Grimonprez-Jooris, Lille, quote on request

Lille are in front by a point after they thumped Arles 5-0 while Marseille could only draw against Auxerre. On paper, they have the easier run-in, with Marseille still to face third-placed Lyon (who themselves will be looking to mount a late, yet almost certainly futile, charge). Meanwhile, visitors Rennes will still harbour ambitions for Europe with the Europa League and Champions League spots well within their grasp. Can the small-town club from the Belgian border win their first league title since 1954? Be there to find outÃ¢ÂÂ¦




