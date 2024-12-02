Huge majority back Mikel Arteta to win Arsenal the title

Arsenal have not yet lived up to their billing of being the team most likely to topple Manchester City from their Premier League dominance.

After pushing City close in the title race over the past two seasons, Mikel Arteta's side currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.

Yet confidence remains high that Arteta, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, will eventually lead Arsenal to a long-awaited title before he leaves the Emirates Stadium for good, one day... as long as he gets the additions he needs in his squad.

Confidence in Mikel Arteta ending Arsenal league title drought remains high

Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

We put a few questions to you lovely FourFourTwo readers about how you see the future going for Arteta at Arsenal, and the overwhelming majority of you would back the manager to someday lead them to their first Premier League title since 2004.

A significant 82 per cent of respondents to our poll believe it's going to happen, if not this season then at least before Arteta eventually leaves, with just 18 per cent betting against Arteta. Given how far behind they currently are in the title race, we dare say that suggests a lot of you think Arteta is going to be at the club for a good while yet.

Mikel Arteta has taken Arsenal from mid-table to competing for titles again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal racked up an impressive 91 Premier League goals last season despite lacking a prolific centre-forward to rival Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

But there have been constant calls for Arsenal to sign a more prolific centre-forward to help complement the goals they routinely get from other areas of the pitch, particularly from Bukayo Saka.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Signing a striker still remains the biggest priority for Arsenal, according to our poll, with 68 per cent of you selecting it as their position of most need.

Mean while, 21 per cent think central midfield is most in need of new recruits, while just six per cent want to see new wingers and four per cent feel the defence needs work. Happy days for David Raya, then.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, a new striker might help win over a few people who do not find Arsenal enjoyable to watch, which, in fairness to them, is only in line with their old reputation.

Over a third of fans feel that Arsenal's style is overall unattractive. We didn't ask for your reasons but suspect the words 'dark arts' would feature in most analyses.

Still, that means that 64 per cent of you quite enjoy watching Arsenal. Can't please everyone, we guess.