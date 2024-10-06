‘Step by step, he’s become one of the best players in his position in England and Europe. He’s exactly the sort of team-mate I’d love in the dressing room’: Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder's praise for Premier League star's ability and character

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has picked out the one Premier Leauge star he would have loved to have in the dressing room with him during his career.

The Frenchman lifted the Premier League and FA Cup at Arsenal and World Cup and European Championship with France during his glittering playing days, forming some formidable midfields alongside the likes of Patrick Vieira, Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps.

But when FourFourTwo asks about which of the current Arsenal squad excites him, Petit is quick to answer. Bukayo Saka, of course.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit sings praises of Bukayo Saka

Saka has been shining for Arsenal in recent times (Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Quick to highlight what he likes most about the north Londoners’ creator-in-chief, Petit describes the qualities the Englishman that displays that impresses him most.

“Everything!” Petit tells FFT. “I really like him – I don’t know him, but I’d love to meet him and have a chat with him about football, because he’s an intelligent, sensitive guy with a good education.

“He has wonderful commitment, he’s got honour and values, and you can see that on the pitch – how he behaves every time he wears the Arsenal shirt, with his team-mates and also opponents whenever he gets kicked. I never see him trying to respond with bad language or behaviour – he always looks to give an answer with the ball at his feet, trying to make a difference."

Petit playing for Arsenal in 1999 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Petit, Saka's ability to bounce back from the heartbreaking Euro 2020 final penalty miss - and subsequent abhorent racist abuse - has proved testament to his character.

In the seasons since, Saka has gone from strength to strength - last term he managed 20 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, as they fell narrowly short of winning the Premier League. For Petit, playing alongside Saka seems like it would have been a match made in heaven.

“I like the impact he’s had since he started representing Arsenal, especially after what happened with the national team and all of the criticism," Petit adds.

"Mentally, he’s showed brilliant maturity and personality – step by step, he’s become one of the best players in his position in England, and also in Europe. He’s exactly the sort of team-mate I’d love to have in the dressing room.”