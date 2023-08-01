Hull City season preview 2023/24: Why the Tigers are expecting progress

The Hull City season preview 2023/24 looks towards progress, with Liam Rosenior impressing following his appointment in November 2022.

Hopes are high at Hull City, though they might have to be tempered if last season's goalscoring troubles in the Championship persist. Rosenior needs time to develop and mould his squad, but will he be given it?

A modest 15th-place finish can certainly be improved upon - the more optimistic fans are expecting a play-off push, while others would be happy with steady progress in mid-table of the Championship.

Hull City season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Rick Skelton

Last season was much more like it. Crowds were up after the early-2022 takeover and initial investment, then once Liam Rosenior took charge, the team finished mid-table. He’s an excellent coach and, having proved himself, deserves to be backed.

The big talking point is whether we can trouble the play-offs. We made tons of hit-and-miss signings last season, but now we have a way of playing that everyone understands. One or two consistent attacking threats would make a huge difference.

Our key player will be Ozan Tufan. The Turkish international is our most enigmatic player since Geovanni. If he does it consistently, he’ll be the best player in the league.

Our most underrated player is Alfie Jones, a terrific centre-half whose contribution is valued but often overshadowed by others around him. He has just signed a new three-year deal and could play at a higher level.

Fans think our owner is wonderful! Acun Ilicali’s fan-first approach changed the mood after the Allams – we must be the only club whose atmosphere improved in lockdown!

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Luke Ayling. He scores a goal once every three years, always against us, then does that stupid duck dance.

The player I’d happily drive to another club is Tobias Figueiredo. He’s been a disaster since joining from Nottingham Forest, ‘highlighted’ by his comical howlers against Swansea.

The one change I’d make would be to make more use of the areas around the MKM Stadium on matchday, using the park for fans. And relocate the club’s academy, retail and hospitality.

I’m least looking forward to playing Leeds. Their superiority in times of mediocrity being back in the second tier is no fun for anyone.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is promising. Rosenior stabilised the defence and most are happy to see what he can do with a pre-season. Our problem could be a lack of goal threat.

If he left, he should be replaced by Kieran McKenna, a great coach doing a tremendous job at Ipswich.

We’ll finish 6th.

