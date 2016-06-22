Hungary vs Portugal - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo
All the action, minute by minute
Match Hungary vs Portugal, Euro 2016 Group F
KO 5pm, Wed 22 June
Venue Parc OL, Lyon
Simultaneous with Iceland vs Austria (updates here)
Your host Gregor MacGregor
[View the story "Group F deciders – Euro 2016 live with FourFourTwo" on Storify]
Group F deciders – Euro 2016 live with FourFourTwo
Stats Zone analysis, international football discussion and more…
Storified by FourFourTwo· Wed, Jun 22 2016 15:45:49
Welcome to the final Group F matches at Euro 2016. We're taking in the match hand in hand with Stats Zone – FourFourTwo's award-winning match analysis app. Don't know it? Check it out. It's free and bloody cool.
FourFourTwo
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.