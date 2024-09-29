‘I knew before the end of last season that I was coming back here – the deal was agreed regardless of what league the club was in’ Adam Lallana confirms his mind was made up about a Southampton return well in advance with the club’s promotion a bonus

By
Contributions from
published

The midfielder is back where it all began, ten years after leaving St Mary’s for Anfield

Adam Lallana
Adam Lallana poses in the Southampton's Puma kit for the 2024/25 season (Image credit: Puma)

Adam Lallana is a former England international now surrounded by potential England stars at Southampton. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, for one, is the ball-playing centre-back who was four when Lallana made his first Southampton debut.

He captained England’s under-21s to European glory last summer after agreeing to join Southampton on loan from Manchester City with the option of a permanent £20m transfer from Manchester City. It was an option the Saints exercised this summer and Harwood-Bellis signed a four-year contract on the south coast in the summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Ketchell
Matthew Ketchell
Deputy Editor

Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having racked up appearances at Reach PLC as a Northern Football Editor and BBC Match of the Day magazine as their Digital Editor and Senior Writer. During that time he has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Gareth Southgate and attended World Cup and Champions League finals. He co-hosts a '90s football podcast called ‘Searching For Shineys’, is a Newcastle United season ticket holder and has an expensive passion for collecting classic football shirts.

With contributions from