Southampton squad for 2024/25: Russell Martin's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Southampton squad for 2024/25 season is all set, with the Saints aiming for survival upon their return to the Premier League.

Survival is priority one for Southampton, but having bigger ambitions wouldn’t be unreasonable either. They are Premier League news boys but not like Ipswich, who might snap your hand off if offered 17th. Southampton spent just one season out of the top division before bouncing back via the Championship play-offs, and as a result still possess their fair share of top-tier experience.

Don’t mistake that for them being the same side that went down, however. Saints return a very different one thanks to the arrival of ex-MK Dons and Swansea City manager Russell Martin and his distinctive passing philosophy, while another reason for optimism is the momentum they bring into the new campaign after promotion.

Martin’s approach isn’t unique but can be divisive. Indeed, that’s the word he used to describe one of the features of it: playing out from the back. Passing and possession – Southampton topped the Championship table for both – being brave and risk-taking are others, but last season showed it’s worth sticking with.

It would have been very easy for Martin to have a wobble and abandon his plans at different points, especially during an early, error-strewn run of four successive defeats. Two other spells of consecutive losses – in February and, alarmingly, late April – invited further criticism but all ended well with promotion under the Wembley arch, in the ultimate vindication of Martin’s methods.

Southampton squad for 2024/25

GK: Gavin Bazunu

GK: Joe Lumley

GK: Alex McCarthy

DF: Jan Bednarek

DF: James Bree

DF: Ronnie Edwards

DF: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

DF: Juan Larios

DF: Ryan Manning

DF: Jack Stephens

DF: Yukinari Sugawara

DF: Charlie Taylor

DF: Kyle Walker-Peters

DF: Nathan Wood

MF: Sam Amo-Ameyaw

MF: Joe Aribo

MF: Shea Charles

MF: Tyler Dibling

MF: Flynn Downes

MF: Samuel Edozie

MF: Adam Lallana

MF: Will Smallbone

MF: Kamaldeen Sulemana

FW: Adam Armstrong

FW: Ben Brereton Diaz

FW: Sekou Mara

FW: Ross Stewart

Southampton squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Alex McCarthy GK 2 Kyle Walker-Peters DF 3 Ryan Manning DF 4 Flynn Downes MF 5 Jack Stephens DF 7 Joe Aribo MF 9 Adam Armstrong FW 11 Ross Stewart FW 13 Joe Lumley GK 14 James Bree DF 16 Will Smallbone MF 18 Sekou Mara FW 20 Kamaldeen Sulemana FW 21 Taylor Harwood-Bellis DF 23 Samuel Edozie MF 24 Shea Charles MF 27 Sam Amo-Ameyaw MF 28 Juan Larios DF 31 Gavin Bazunu GK 33 Tyler Dibling MF 35 Jan Bednarek DF - Ronnie Edwards DF - Yukinari Sugawara DF - Charlie Taylor DF - Nathan Wood DF - Adam Lallana MF - Ben Brereton Diaz FW

Southampton manager

Russell Martin

Russell Martin (Image credit: Alamy)

Russell Martin will be one of the Premier League’s managers to watch, partly due to the approach he insists on and is fiercely loyal to, but also his personality: endearingly self-deprecating, but straight-talking when required.

Southampton's key player

Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no doubting Adam Armstrong’s ability to plunder EFL goals, but his most recent efforts in the Premier League have yielded just four across two seasons. After 21 Championship goals last term, Saints will need Armstrong to pick up where he left off.

One to watch

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Promotion triggered a £20 million permanent move to St Mary’s from Manchester City for centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, 22. If he becomes the England defender he is tipped to, that will look an absolute bargain. A City upbringing makes him tailor-made for Martin’s modus operandi, but he’s a more than competent defender, too.

The mood

Hopeful? The change of manager and introduction of a new way of playing has freshened things up and given Southampton a different feel ahead of their comeback. There will inevitably be quiet concerns about whether their style can successfully translate after several teething problems last term, though.

Most likely to...

Give their fans the jitters. Those of a nervous disposition have to sometimes look away while watching Southampton during their keep-ball sessions in dangerous areas. But they are here to stay and Martin can point to countless reasons why, particularly their biggest of 2023/24 – Adam Armstrong’s play-off final winner against Leeds which finished a passing move that began in their own box.

Least likely to...

Win their opening game of the campaign. Of all the teams to feature in 10 or more Premier League seasons, none has a worse win ratio than Southampton’s eight per cent, courtesy of just two wins from 24 attempts. Twelve of those first-day encounters have ended in defeats, the joint-second highest total alongside their 2024/25 day one hosts, Newcastle, and only behind West Ham (15).

View from the stands

Robert Hudson (@JustSaints_)

Last season was a rollercoaster full of highs and lows, including a club-record 25-game unbeaten streak before finishing with the ultimate high, winning at Wembley!



The big talking point is whether Adam Armstrong can carry on where he left off. Prolific in the Championship, not so much in the Premier League. Can that change?



This season will be different because Southampton won’t be a relatively big fish in a small pond. It’s going to be harder to dominate the ball like we did last season, so we’ll need to see a different side to Russell Martin’s Saints.



I won’t be happy unless VAR is improved. After a blissful season without it, I’m not looking forward to its return.



Our key player will be Flynn Downes, if we can sign him from West Ham! He was Southampton's best player while on loan last season. In the 18 games he didn’t start, Saints won five; in the 34 he did, Saints won 25.



Our most underrated player is Will Smallbone, an academy graduate and hometown hero who broke through last term. If he played in the snow, he wouldn't leave any footprints.



Look out for Tyler Dibling, another one off the academy production line who dominated matches for the under-21s last season, aged 17.



The opposition player who grinds my gears is Chris Wood, simply because he always seems to score against us.



The active player I'd love to have back is Virgil van Dijk. The best centre-back in the league would help to shore things up at the back.



The pantomime villain will be Neal Maupay at Brentford – he’s an absolute menace both on the pitch and on social media.



The thing my club really gets right is not being afraid to give youth a chance. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough.



The one change I'd make would be the lager on offer in the stadium! Kingfisher is currently the beer sponsor within St Mary’s and is not popular among fans.



I'm least looking forward to playing Nottingham Forest. I still have nightmares about our fixtures against them the season we were relegated. They seem to be our bogey team.



The fans' opinion of the gaffer is positive. He plays a lovely brand of possession football and comes across as a relatable, down-to-earth character off the pitch.



If he left, he should be replaced by Kjetil Knutsen, who transformed Bodø/Glimt on a small budget and used the academy while playing an attack-minded, possession-based 4-3-3. Similar to Russell Martin, but less extreme.



We'll finish 14th, if we sign Flynn Downes permanently, plus a new striker, left-back and keep all of the current key players. The transfer window is going to be crucial.