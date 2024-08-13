Southampton squad for 2024/25: Russell Martin's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

By
Contributions from
published

The Southampton squad for 2024/25 will know the first job is to stay in the Premier League, but fans are hopeful of more

Southampton squad for 2024/25 SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Southampton team photo during the pre-season friendly match between Southampton FC and Getafe, at St Mary's Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Southampton squad for 2024/25 season is all set, with the Saints aiming for survival upon their return to the Premier League.

Survival is priority one for Southampton, but having bigger ambitions wouldn’t be unreasonable either. They are Premier League news boys but not like Ipswich, who might snap your hand off if offered 17th. Southampton spent just one season out of the top division before bouncing back via the Championship play-offs, and as a result still possess their fair share of top-tier experience. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Alex McCarthyGK
2Kyle Walker-PetersDF
3Ryan ManningDF
4Flynn DownesMF
5Jack StephensDF
7Joe AriboMF
9Adam ArmstrongFW
11Ross StewartFW
13Joe LumleyGK
14James BreeDF
16Will SmallboneMF
18Sekou MaraFW
20Kamaldeen SulemanaFW
21Taylor Harwood-BellisDF
23Samuel EdozieMF
24Shea CharlesMF
27Sam Amo-AmeyawMF
28Juan LariosDF
31Gavin BazunuGK
33Tyler DiblingMF
35Jan BednarekDF
-Ronnie EdwardsDF
-Yukinari SugawaraDF
-Charlie TaylorDF
-Nathan WoodDF
-Adam LallanaMF
-Ben Brereton DiazFW

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adrian Kajumba
With contributions from