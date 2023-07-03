England U21 squad: Who are the players representing the Young Lions at this summer's Euros?

England's U21s have been dazzling at the Euros in Georgia this summer, and are currently preparing to take on Israel in the semi-finals of the prestigious youth tournament.

So far, the youngsters have won every game at the competition, including all four group games and the quarter-finals, without conceding a single goal along the way. Germany and Portugal have been vanquished in the knockout rounds and Israel, Wednesday's opponents, were already swept aside in the group stages. It has been an excellent summer for the tyros until this stage.

But who are the young Lions playing under former Everton and Ireland midfielder Lee Carsley? And which clubs do they represent on a domestic level?

FourFourTwo brings you the crucial information on England's young stars.

Who is in the England U21 squad at the Euros?

Goalkeepers:

James Trafford (Manchester City)

Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion)

Carl Rushworth (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Defenders:

Levi Colwill (Chelsea)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Man City)

Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Charlie Creswell (Leeds United)

Luke Tomas (Leicester City)

Max Aarons (Norwich City)

Ben Johnsone (West Ham United)

Midfielders:

Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur)

James Garner (Everton)

Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Tommy Doyle (Man City)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Angel Gomes (Lille)

Cole Palmer (Man City)

Forwards:

Noni Madueke (Chelsea)

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Cameron Archer (Aston Villa)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

