'Some people weren’t happy when I left for Liverpool, I want to repair those wounds': Former England international opens up to FFT

By
published

Moving to Anfield wasn't universally popular for the midfielder, but he's determined to win the supporters back

Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s 10 years since Adam Lallana left Southampton for Liverpool for a fee of £25m – that wasn’t universally popular among some of the St Mary’s fanbase, but the midfielder is determined to win everyone back during his second spell at the club.

Now 36, Lallana has returned to Southampton this season after four years at Brighton. When he moved to Liverpool in 2014, he was joining a club who’d just narrowly missed out on the Premier League title under Brendan Rodgers, and went on to win the trophy with Jurgen Klopp, as well as the Champions League in 2019.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.