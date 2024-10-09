Iconic pieces of commentary

By
published

An appreciation of the most memorable moments from the men behind the mic

Image 1 of 17
Commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme pictured in 1974
Kenneth Wolstenholme: the man responsible for a certain piece of commentary in 1966...(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’re watching on TV or listening on the radio, commentators form an integral part of the football experience if you can’t be in the ground itself.

Far more than simply telling us what’s going on, the best of them evoke every emotion of the beautiful game in expert oratory.

Including famous lines delivered in English, Spanish and more, here’s our pick of iconic pieces of commentary from throughout history.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...