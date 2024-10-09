Kenneth Wolstenholme: the man responsible for a certain piece of commentary in 1966...

Whether you’re watching on TV or listening on the radio, commentators form an integral part of the football experience if you can’t be in the ground itself.

Far more than simply telling us what’s going on, the best of them evoke every emotion of the beautiful game in expert oratory.

Including famous lines delivered in English, Spanish and more, here’s our pick of iconic pieces of commentary from throughout history.