Ince relieved he didn't do something stupid like sign for Inter

Winger Tom Ince has spoken of his delight at signing for Hull City and stressed that joining Inter Milan would have been a massive, inexplicable mistake that could have haunted him.

The England Under-21 international was courted by a number of clubs, including Italian giants Inter, but opted to sign a two-year deal with Hull.

“My worst nightmare would be to wake up in 30 years' time and realise I’d missed out on the experience of a lifetime,” Ince told FourFourTwo.

“Imagine turning down the chance to learn a new language, see some of the world’s finest art and live just outside a vibrant hub of fashion and culture in a sumptuous villa overlooking a spectacular lake. I don’t know how I could live with that.

“That’s why it was clear to me that I had to join Hull.”

Sitting in a deckchair overlooking the River Hull, bracing himself against the wind while slurping a Pot Noodle, Ince explained how important he felt it was to experience Hull as a young man.

“Having been in Liverpool, Blackpool and then south London, nothing quite prepares you for this,” he said, gesturing at the grey panorama with a satisfied sigh.

“I can feel my horizons broadening already. And to think I could be stuck on Lake Como on a yacht sipping a Spritz Aperol surrounded by scantily-clad bronzed models.”

Ince concluded by gently mocking Inter’s paltry 18 titles and favourably comparing a ride in Steve Bruce’s musky Honda Civic to driving through the Lombardy countryside in Walter Mazzarri’s Ferrari.

More from Back of the Net