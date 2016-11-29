Infographic: The 10 best defensive players in the Premier League

You may have noticed – this week on FourFourTwo.com we're rolling out our annual list of the planet's 100 best footballers (#FFT100, if you want to shout at us).

So we thought we'd also weigh up the best contributors from Premier League Land over the last 12 months. Which defensive-minded players have proved the most effective for their teams over that period? Looking at appearances, clean sheets and minutes per goal conceded, we've got it covered*.

No.1 really won't surprise you...

(*Minimum 10 clean sheets, only goals conceded when players on pitch counted.)

FourFourTwo’s Best 100 Football Players in the World 2016