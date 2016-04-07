Interactive! How Jurgen Klopp transformed Borussia Dortmund: a visual timeline

Jurgen Klopp brings his Liverpool side back to Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday night, in what will surely be an emotionally charged night for the old BVB chief.

During his spell at Signal Iduna Park between 2008 and 2015, Klopp transformed Dortmund from relegation battlers to Bundesliga champions, securing back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012. In 2013 he steered his team to the Champions League final, where they were edged out by Bayern Munich.

Re-live the highs and lows in our interactive timeline below...

