Ipswich squad for 2024/25: Kieran McKenna's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Ipswich squad for 2024/25 is preparing for a return to the Premier League, after two decades away.

After the astonishing achievement of successive promotions, Ipswich’s summer has been all about striking the right balance between continuity and change. Personnel-wise, Town must maintain the synergy and cohesion of a group that’s been profoundly successful, while elevating the quality of the squad to a level that’s suitable for the monstrous challenge that lies ahead.

Stylistically, they need to keep their core identity, making subtle, pragmatic tweaks with greater defensive emphasis, to ensure they’re prepared for the Premier League.

Tough balancing act? Extremely. But in Kieran McKenna, they at least have the man to deliver it.

They will need to have a Sam Morsy alternative up their sleeve, however. Ipswich took 92 points from the 42 games the Egyptian played in 2023/24, and just four from the four he missed. If the 32-year-old gets suspended more frequently in the Premier League through committing more fouls to deal with the increase in tempo and quality, he might miss more than four games this season.

Therefore, Town would need someone who can do a similar job. What they need is a younger midfielder with similar tenacity and creativity to Morsy, who could partner him and take his place when required. Hopefully for McKenna, that will be a rarity: Morsy will be pivotal to any survival hopes.

Ipswich squad for 2024/25

GK: Arijanet Muric

GK: Cieran Slicker

GK: Christian Walton

DF: Harry Clarke

DF: Leif Davis

DF: George Edmundson

DF: Luke Woolfenden

DF: Cameron Burgess

DF: Ben Johnson

DF: Conor Townsend

DF: Jacob Greaves

DF: Axel Tuanzebe

MF: Sam Morsy

MF: Marcus Harness

MF: Wes Burns

MF: Jack Taylor

MF: Massimo Luongo

MF: Cameron Humphreys

FW: Conor Chaplin

FW: Ali Al-Hamadi

FW: Liam Delap

FW: Omari Hutchinson

FW: George Hirst

FW: Freddie Ladapo

FW: Nathan Broadhead

Ipswich squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Arijanet Muric GK 2 Harry Clarke DF 3 Leif Davis DF 4 George Edmundson DF 5 Sam Morsy MF 6 Luke Woolfenden DF 7 Wes Burns MF 10 Conor Chaplin FW 11 Marcus Harness MF 13 Cieran Slicker GK 14 Jack Taylor MF 15 Cameron Burgess DF 16 Ali Al-Hamadi FW 18 Ben Johnson DF 19 Liam Delap FW 20 Omari Hutchinson FW 22 Conor Townsend DF 24 Jacob Greaves DF 25 Massimo Luongo MF 27 George Hirst FW 28 Christian Walton GK 29 Freddie Ladapo FW 30 Cameron Humphreys MF 33 Nathan Broadhead FW 40 Axel Tuanzebe DF

Ipswich manager

Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sirs Alf Ramsey and Bobby Robson kick-started their decorated managerial careers at Ipswich: Kieran McKenna can do likewise. His team look well-prepared to deal with turnovers, while still being extremely inventive. Meticulously detail-driven, McKenna’s quality of preparation always comes across. An elite career beckons.

Ipswich's key player

Leif Davis

Leif Davis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quick, direct left-backs are hard to come by, aren’t they Gareth? Leif Davis’ stamina is incredible, and he has the composure when he gets into dangerous areas to execute quality deliveries, notching a whopping 18 assists last season. FPL devotees, take note.

One to watch

Luke Woolfenden

Luke Woolfenden (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was waking up most mornings wanting to be anywhere but Ipswich”, homegrown defender Luke Woolfenden told the EADT in 2022, speaking of his time before McKenna came in when he was frozen out.

“I was coming in for training in a bad mood and I’m never in a bad mood. That’s not me. I was hating coming to football.” John McGreal changed that, though, when he came in as caretaker.

“He walked over in training and put his arm around me. He told me that I should at the very least be playing here and that I should be playing in a higher league.”

Now he is. From that moment on, Woolfenden hasn’t looked back, becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet during the club’s incredible rise under McKenna, instrumental in last season’s promotion. “Everyone needs a bit of love sometimes.” Amen, Luke.

The mood

Initial euphoria, after securing promotion. Then apprehension, when McKenna was heavily linked with high-profile jobs. Relief, when the Northern Irishman inked a long-term contract. Now, eager anticipation…

Most likely to...

Spend frugally, then get slammed by angry men on talkSPORT for not “having a go”.

Least likely to...

Welcome the visitors. Well, the club will, but the fans can create an intimidating atmosphere outside the ground hours before kick-off. They’ll often forego breakfast to just stand there and growl. Grrr.

View from the stands

Phil Ham (@TWTDuk)

Last season was ridiculously brilliant.

The big talking point is being promoted to the Premier League.

This season will be different because we’re back in the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Our key player will be Leif Davis, whose form will probably be more key than anyone’s. The left-back picked up 18 assists last season, a new record in the Championship for a defender, and takes most of our set pieces.

Our most underrated player is Cameron Burgess, who came in from Accrington in the summer of 2021 and has established himself as a key man at the back over the last couple of years. Also scored the vital winner at Coventry in the penultimate match last season.

Look out for midfielder Cameron Humphreys, who needs a spell out on loan as the next stage of his development.

Fans think our owner is terrific. Gamechanger 20 Ltd – whose largest shareholder is PSPRS, Arizona’s police and fire service pension fund – took over in April 2021 and it’s been a swift rise back to the Premier League since then.

The opposition player I'd love here is Crysencio Summerville – he was TWTD readers’ favourite player from another club last season and he’d be a great addition.

The pantomime villain will be VAR, most probably – one thing few of us are looking forward to in the Premier League.

The thing my club really gets right is most stuff at the moment, to be honest. The club is being rebuilt as a whole after years of stagnation under former owner Marcus Evans.

The one change I'd make would be a new stand to replace the 50-plus-year-old Cobbold Stand. We could have sold many more season tickets this season.

Our season ticket prices are fair enough, according to most.

The fans' opinion of the gaffer is that Kieran McKenna couldn’t be more popular and the best news of the summer was him signing a new deal, tying him to the club until 2028 after interest from Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United. Players almost universally rate him as the best coach they’ve worked under and he’s taken the club from the middle of League One to the Premier League in two and a bit years. He’ll eventually manage one of the bigger clubs.

We'll finish 15th. Simple survival will be the aim, but it would be nice to be secure a couple of weeks before the end of the season to avoid one of those nervy final days.