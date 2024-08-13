Ipswich squad for 2024/25: Kieran McKenna's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Ipswich squad for 2024/25 is eagerly anticipating a return to the Premier League following a meteoric rise

After the astonishing achievement of successive promotions, Ipswich’s summer has been all about striking the right balance between continuity and change. Personnel-wise, Town must maintain the synergy and cohesion of a group that’s been profoundly successful, while elevating the quality of the squad to a level that’s suitable for the monstrous challenge that lies ahead. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Arijanet MuricGK
2Harry ClarkeDF
3Leif DavisDF
4George EdmundsonDF
5Sam MorsyMF
6Luke WoolfendenDF
7Wes BurnsMF
10Conor ChaplinFW
11Marcus HarnessMF
13Cieran SlickerGK
14Jack TaylorMF
15Cameron BurgessDF
16Ali Al-HamadiFW
18Ben JohnsonDF
19Liam DelapFW
20Omari HutchinsonFW
22Conor TownsendDF
24Jacob GreavesDF
25Massimo LuongoMF
27George HirstFW
28Christian WaltonGK
29Freddie LadapoFW
30Cameron HumphreysMF
33Nathan BroadheadFW
40Axel TuanzebeDF

