Italy vs England live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Euro 2024 qualifier

Italy vs England live stream and match preview, Thursday 23 March, 7.45pm GMT

Italy vs England live stream and match preview

Looking for a Italy vs England live stream? We've got you covered. Italy vs England is on Channel 4 in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

England’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign begins with a difficult trip to Naples to face Italy in a repeat of the last European Championship final.

The two sides have become familiar foes in recent years; this is their fourth meeting since the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, which the Azzurri won on penalties.

Last year there were two UEFA Nations League meetings between the teams, Italy picking up a 0-0 draw away before winning 1-0 in Milan in September thanks to a Giacomo Raspadori strike.

England therefore head to the peninsula without a win against Italy in their last six attempts, since a 2-1 friendly victory in August 2012.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Team news

Italy coach Roberto Mancini sprung a surprise by calling up Mateo Retegui, who is from Argentina and plays for Tigre but has an Italian grandmother, and the striker could start with regular No.9 Ciro Immobile missing through injury.

Federico Chiesa, Ivan Provedel and Federico Dimarco dropped out of the squad through injury, replaced by Emerson Palmieri and Marco Carnesecchi.

Marcus Rashford, Nick Pope and Mason Mount have pulled out with injury, but the rest of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad is available.

Form

Italy: LWWWL

England: LWWDW

Referee

Srdjan Jovanovic of Serbia will be the referee for Italy vs England.

Stadium

Italy vs England will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Kick-off and channel

Italy vs England kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday 23 March in the UK. The game is being shown on Channel 4 and All 4.

In the US, kick-off time is 3.45pm ET / 12:45pm PT. The match will be shown on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a Euro 2024 qualifier, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Euro 2024 qualifiers, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Euro 2024 TV rights

• UK: In the UK, Euro 2024 qualifying matches are shared between Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports.

• USA: Fox Sports, Fubo TV and ViX are the home of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, DAZN is the place to catch Euro 2024 qualifying action.

• Australia: Optus Sport is where you can watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the Euro 2024 qualifiers.