J.LEAGUE is set to go ‘European’ with landmark calendar move that could prove to be the making of football in Japan

J.LEAGUE will undergo the biggest change in its 33-year history next summer when it transitions from its previously traditional spring to autumn calendar and matches up with the European football season.



It’s a landmark decision expected to have a significant impact on football in Japan.



English football fans who have enjoyed watching the likes of Wataru Endo (Liverpool), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace), Ao Tanaka (Leeds) might be interested in the new wave of Japanese talent this calendar change could provide.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa, now 36, is playing in J.LEAGUE for Cerezo Osaka (Image credit: J.League)

By switching to a European-style calendar, the flow of people between Japan and Europe is expected to increase, and it will be a two-way street.



Transfer window and pre-season alignment should encourage players and head coaches, young and experienced from Europe, to move to J.LEAGUE clubs.



The league in Japan is a fantastic springboard, but joining a club midway through their domestic season has previously been seen as a sticking point, with those in football circles noting that North America’s Major League Soccer calendar, which also starts in spring, holds it back in a similar fashion.



J.LEAGUE are showing their ambition to break into the traditional top five leagues in the world, or at the very least bridge the gap that currently exists between Europe and the rest of the world.



It is a move that has been debated for 20 years, but is finally happening and the fact that only one club voted against the move is a sign that Japan is almost unanimous in the feeling that this change had to happen for J.LEAGUE to achieve its true potential.



While it’s true that the most talented players will likely leave Japan at one stage or the other, J.LEAGUE still managed to record its highest-ever total attendance in 2024 (over 12.5m fans visited stadiums to watch the Japanese topflight last year), underlining its position as a league on an upward trajectory.



That’s because J.LEAGUE is still full of exciting talent.



There are players like former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa, now 36 and playing for Cerezo Osaka, and youngsters such as Ryunosuke Sato and Yotaro Nakajima, who will be hoping to one day emulate the success enjoyed by Wataru Endo and Daichi Kamada who lifted the Premier League title and FA Cup respectively last season in Europe.

18-year-old Ryunosuke Sato plays as an attacking midfielder for Fagiano Okayama, on loan from FC Tokyo, and the Japan national team (Image credit: J.League)

J.LEAGUE is confident it has made a meaningful contribution when it comes to raising the standards of European football via Japanese player imports to top-flight leagues. According to the renowned Swiss-based football research group, CIES Football Observatory, an independent study centre that specialises in the statistical analysis of football, as many as 276 Japanese players came to Europe between 2020 and 2025, by far the highest number from Asia in that period.

Equally, J.LEAGUE is braced for players to move the other way from next summer, with calendar synchronisation meaning signings from Europe can integrate from the start of a J.LEAGUE campaign rather than halfway through.



In fact, the league is eager to attract exciting, up-and-coming head coaches who have a clear playing philosophy, building on success stories like Ange Postecoglou, who managed Yokohama F･Marinos in Japan before moving on to Celtic and then led Tottenham Hotspur to their first major trophy in 17 years.



The sea change is a bold move that could reap significant benefits financially too.

Last year, only Urawa Reds exceeded £50 million in annual turnover, with Vissel Kobe and Sanfrecce Hiroshima trading in the £40 million range.



J1 clubs know that they need to accelerate their global strategies, and operating at the same periods as a traditional football season does is a big step towards this.



The current gap between J.LEAGUE and Europe’s top five leagues was highlighted by three-time Asian Champions League winners Urawa’s struggles during this summer’s revamped FIFA Club World Cup.

19-year-old Yotaro Nakajima is a highly-rated midfielder (Image credit: J.League)

Growth is needed, but the good news is the ceiling is high for J.LEAGUE teams.



Transfer fees are a key area that should see benefits from 2026 onwards.



Japanese players often move to Europe for modest sums, but by more accurately reflecting transfer values at the time of transfer and securing higher transfer fees, selling clubs can reinvest in new players, academy development, infrastructure and more.



J.LEAGUE’s new era will help its clubs build multilayered relationships with Europe’s leading leagues.



To underline the ambition in Japan, this year J.LEAGUE established J.LEAGUE Europe, appointing Yusuke Akiyama as its president.



Yusuke was formally Japan’s top football agent, and his contacts in that world could prove to be an invaluable catalyst for partnerships between top European clubs and J.LEAGUE and its member clubs. Now he is more than happy to field calls from active head coaches and their agents keen to pursue managerial careers in Japan.



Add to all this improved media strategies, commercial partnerships and heightened awareness and viewership numbers and J.LEAGUE promises to be one to watch, in more ways than one, after the 2026 World Cup concludes next summer.