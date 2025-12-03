Is Arsenal vs Brentford on TV? Live streams, preview, how to watch the midweek Premier League clash

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford in the Premier League this evening with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are back on home soil as they host Brentford in the Premier League.

The Gunners earned a point at London rivals Chelsea last time out, with Mikel Merino heading home a vital equaliser.

Brentford beat strugglers Burnley 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium, as Keith Andrews continues to impress during his debut season as manager.

Igar Thiago scored two more to take his tally for the season to 12, whilst Dango Ouattara added the finishing touches in added time.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford in the UK

Arsenal vs Brentford gets underway at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, with coverage starting at 18:30 GMT.

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With more games than ever this season (215 in the Premier League and heaps more in the EFL), Sky Sports has a strong offering for football fans in the UK. It's yours for £35 a month on a two-year plan that will include their new multi-view streaming and a Netflix sub. For those not wanting to commit long-term, NowTV offers Sky Sports channels on daily or monthly passes.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford in the US

Across the pond in the United States, Arsenal vs Brentford will be shown on USA Network.

To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Brentford on Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford from anywhere

Out of the country when Arsenal vs Brentford is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Cyber Monday Deal Save 74% Was £8.69 now £2.29 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

Can I still get tickets to Arsenal vs Brentford?

The answer is yes, with FourFourTwo's official hospitality partner, Seat Unique, who provide Premier League tickets for 14 of the 20 clubs in England's top flight.

Get Arsenal tickets at Seat Unique Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Arsenal vs Brentford: Preview

Arsenal couldn't make their man advantage count at Stamford Bridge as they were forced to settle for a point against Chelsea.

Despite Moises Caicedo being sent off for the hosts, it was Enzo Maresca's men who took the lead through Trevoh Chalobah before Merino popped up with a vital header to level the game.

There is plenty of good news in the camp, with it likely Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres will return to the starting XI for this one.

Gabriel Magalhaes (hamstring), Leandro Trossard (muscle) and Kai Havertz (knee) are all expected to play no part in the clash with the Bees.

Brentford continued their almighty home form with another win against the Clarets on Saturday.

Andrews' side are quietly going about their business and are now up to 10th in the Premier League table following their latest victory.

Their visit to the Emirates is the first of six games for them this month, which includes a huge Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

On-loan attacker Reiss Nelson will not be able to face his parent club after joining the Bees earlier this year.

Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva (all knee) are not expected back until next year, but apart from that, Brentford should have a strong squad to choose from.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Arsenal vs Brentford: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 3-1 Brentford

Arsenal should pick up another three points against the Bees, and we believe Gyokeres will be back amongst the goals in a Wednesday-night win at the Emirates.